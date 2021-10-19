Seasonable Highs Return Tuesday

Tuesday, we remain dry across the area with more sunshine throughout the day. Winds begin to take on a more westerly shift which makes a big difference in how it feels outside despite highs for the day only rising into the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday, high pressure is in control for the first half of the day before we start to see clouds move in during the second half. This is just ahead of our next system just off to our west. We stay dry for Wednesday despite the clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday, rain returns to the forecast. Timing is expected around the early afternoon through the evening for the steadiest rain ahead of the cold front to make its way through the area along with another round of gusty winds. This will once again put down a fresh layer of wet and slick leaves on the roads! Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday, winds make a quick shift out of the north as our cold front exits. For now, it looks like we might be able to escape a drastically cold morning as the front is slow to move out, but we will end up cooler overall with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday, chances for showers remain as an upper-level disturbance rushes by. This will be more of a nuisance than anything, but will lead to more slick roads! Highs in the 50s.

Sunday, high pressure is still hanging off just to our north. Depending on how far south it is at this point, clouds will start to build in through Sunday night, while the rest of the day should remain mostly clear. IF high pressure is too far north, we could see a few more scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday, we can’t shake the risk of a little rain throughout the day. For the most part, we’ll be generally dry, but it will be key to keep an eye on the sky just in case! Clouds remain regardless of the rain. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

In the extended forecast, we’re tracking the potential for another cold front by the middle to end of next week. Just like the previous few, it looks likely another cool down is on the way. More details to come as it grows closer!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

