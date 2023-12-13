Wednesday a weak cold front with no rain exits the region with the only change noticeable being winds change out of the northwest for a slightly cooler day. Highs still manage the low 40s, but wind chills will still be stuck in the mid 30s most of the day. Aside from a cloud or two, sunshine will dominate the skies.

Thursday we have no change from the stable air mass keeping us dry with lots of sunshine. This time winds are out of the west to southwest direction helping temps nudge into the mid and upper 40s. Our drought monitor updates every Thursday but we won’t have to wait for this weeks update to know without rain, the drought conditions will continue.

Closing out the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah ends with a clear and calm evening as temps slide back after sunset into the 30s. We’ll see the low to mid 20s for overnight lows.

Friday we finally have something of note to talk about, high pressure is still in charge so sunshine will be with us all day. The noteworthy change is a dip in the jet stream to our south brings in southwest winds allowing many of us to push into the 50s by the afternoon! Other than that, the dry and sunny weather continues.

Saturday is warmer yet as we watch the development of a southeastern coastal storm. A few high level clouds likely but nothing to interrupt the abundance of sunshine we’ve had. Temps warm with southwest winds in control into the low to mid 50s. Higher elevations, of course, will reach the upper 40s.

Sunday clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon but a sunny start to the day help us warm out of the 30s and push into the 50s. As clouds increase for the evening hours, temps will stay steady until sunset then falling back into the 30s for overnight lows. There is still a few key points to work out with exact track of our coastal storm but the safe bet is to plan for a few light scattered showers late night through Monday morning.

Monday our coastal storm moves up through the Outer Banks of the Carolinas which is close enough for the outer bands to bring us a few light but steady showers in the morning. The exact location of the low will determine if showers last all day or only part of the day so it’ll be something to watch as we get closer. For now, plan for a soggy day with hopes of a drier evening. Highs still manage to be on the warm side for December as we push into the upper 40s.

In your extended forecast as we head into the final days leading up to Christmas, we return to a stable pattern with sunshine and dry weather. Temps look to be slightly above average through Christmas Day.

Average for this time of year only muster the low 40s so we’ll still be watching for the chance of a White Christmas as all hope is not lost, just yet. Starting Wednesday, join us weekday mornings and evenings for our thoughts on our White Christmas chances this year brought to you by Rainelle Medical Center.

WEDNESDAY

Breezy with sunshine. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY – Last Night of Hanukkah

Sunshine and dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Breezy with sunshine. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Warm still with sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Increasing clouds, dry day. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Showers likely, windy at times. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Chilly with more sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine but chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Near average with sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Chilly again, a few clouds. Highs in the 30s.