Tonight we enjoy another cool and comfortable evening. Temps slide back into the 60s after sunset and winds calm. Clouds continue to clear up as they filter out of our region. The crisp early morning air will cause a bit of condensation but as far as rain, we won’t see that return until at least Thursday. Lows settle into the 50s by pre-dawn.

Wednesday our pleasant summer weather continues with a clear day and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. This time we’ll see more sunshine through the day as high pressure begins to slide east and southwest winds clear us up.

Thursday we’ll enjoy a nice day with sunshine to start and temps working back to the mid-80s. While we stay dry through the daylight hours clouds begin to build in for the nighttime hours with showers overnight into Friday.

Friday will see a mix of sun and storms as our next front towards the west adds some instability to our hot and humid airmass. A few scattered storms possible through the afternoon and evening with more widespread storms for the weekend.

Saturday front stalled towards our north will spark off a couple showers early. Heating of the day will bring a few more showers with heavy downpours. Highs remain mild in the low 80s.

Sunday our stationary front remain stuck leading to another day of showers and storms. High water issues may become a problem by this time. Highs cooler due to more cloud cover in the low 80s.

4th of July looks to still be plagued by a stalled stationary front adding instability to our holiday weather. A few passing showers here and there in the heat of the day lasting through the evening hours. Highs remain muggy and mild as we see highs in the 80s. Heat indexes will feel much warmer as dew points rise into th 60s and 70s.

Through the extended forecast we are unsettled but mild as the summer rainy patter continues. Small improvements in long rage forecasts look promising.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



TONIGHT:

Clearing skies, cool. Lows in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Iso storm late. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Sct. Showers/storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers & storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s

SUNDAY:

Stormy at times. Highs in the low 80s|

4TH OF JULY:

Sct. PM storms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Iso. Showers, mild. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Am sprinkles, clearing late. Highs in the upper 80s.

