September 1st is the first day of Meteorological Fall!

Meteorological fall is based on the annual temperature cycle, it does not mean that starting today we will see fall like weather. What it does mean is starting today we are in the transition period as we head towards winter. Days will start getting shorter and nights will get longer, temperatures will also start to trend lower. The length of meteorological seasons are more consistent than that of astronomical seasons, meteorological fall runs from September till November. All meteorological seasons are around 90 days.

The first day of astronomical fall is September 22nd which is also the fall equinox. The equinox is when the earth is neither tilted towards or away from the sun. This gives us nearly the same amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes, it happens twice a year once in the spring and once in the fall.

After September our average temperatures really start to fall, by the end of October our average daily high temperature is 59 degrees. That doesn’t mean we will see cool temperatures all of October, last year we seen a few days in the 90s. Although we don’t know just yet how warm fall will be, we are now approaching the season so grab your pumpkin spice latte and enjoy a bonfire!