Severe Storm Threat Dies Down Wednesday Night

Wednesday night will bring a few additional showers and thunderstorms before dark. They begin to shut down as we head past 9 pm. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. Most of our area has been dropped from the severe risk, but east of I 77 through Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier and Monroe counties should still keep an eye out.

Temperatures will stay mild tonight. After the showers wrap up we only drop into the mid and upper 60s once more. We are muggy once more and need to watch for a few areas of patchy fog, especially in spots that see any last minute showers.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight and tomorrow. Clouds will try to break up heading into the late evening. Viewing should be decent in most locations, but clouds could return in spots that still have lingering showers.

Thursday is arguably the day of the week with the lowest chance for rain. A few hit or miss showers will still be possible through the afternoon and evening hours but most will likely not see rain during the day. Less rain, means fewer clouds, so it will be another hot one with most getting into the upper 80s and low 90s for some! The severe threat is low across our region.

The State Fair of West Virginia gets underway on Thursday and it will be a hot day in Greenbrier county. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and into the early evening, but it should not rain out the fun. Make sure you drink plenty of water through the day and find places to cool down!

Friday, a cold front begins a slow approach and begins to help to spark up showers and storms. Timing on the front is still a bit tricky between either Friday or Saturday, this will be key in saying which day is going to see just a few showers versus more widespread rain along the front.

A low level one of five risk for severe weather does exist between these two days due to the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the front. The main threat will be strong winds underneath and ahead of the storms that do form as well as localized heavy rain.

Saturday, as the front passes we’ll see more scattered showers and storms. With the front being so nearby we might see more widespread coverage of storms, but for now we’re keeping rain chances on the lower side. Highs remain in the 80s.

Sunday, low but still the shower chances remain as our exiting cold front stall out to our south. This will hold a lot of the worst of the heat and humidity at bay, but it will still have enough influence over the region to trigger a few showers and storms. Highs will sit to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, a very similar set-up to the day before presents itself. More showers are possible as moisture surges up from the south and gets caught along our stalled out front. Clouds will also be fairly present throughout the day. Highs make a quick jog back to the upper 70s and low 80s for most.

Tuesday, showers storms not as widespread as the day before remain possible. These will continue to feed into our growing rainfall totals across the region helping to replenish our river basins. Showers remains hit or miss still, but by now everyone should have seen some rain!

In the extended forecast we’re still tracking showers and seasonable heat. So hopefully we see that rain we need by the time August is all said and done!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

TONIGHT:

Mild and muggy. Showers before dark. Lows in the mid and upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Slightly cooler, showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances grow. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Iso. shower, sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s

MONDAY:

Chances for showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out slowly. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few more scattered storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler with some showers. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Small chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.