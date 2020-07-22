Severe Storms Possible Later Today

Wednesday is the day we are watching the closest for stronger storms, as we expect a cold front to move through. We’ll keep temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Storms will be more widespread than what we saw the first two days of the week. It will be important to remain weather aware as severe weather is possible.

Much of the area is under a slight risk for severe weather. This is a level 2 out of 5. This means scattered severe storms will be possible. The biggest threat will be strong gusty winds, heavy rainfall and some storms could even have some larger hail. The tornado risk is pretty low for our area, but it’s not zero. Stick with us through the day.

Thursday we hold onto the chance to see some stronger to even severe storms move through the viewing area. As our cold front slowly drifts through it will trigger a few storms with some having the potential to have some damaging wind gusts associated with them. These will be supported by strong daytime heating as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80’s across the area. Once the sun goes down so will our storm chances on Thursday.

Friday, we see thunderstorm chances once again, mainly in the afternoon nothing looks to be strong or severe in this time frame. These look to be more of the garden variety type thunderstorm just bringing some beneficial rain to the area. Highs will be some of the coolest we have seen all week as most don’t make it past the mid 80’s.

Saturday we turn the rain off and see plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Highs stick to the mid to upper 80’s for most, and our humidity dips off a little bit to make things a bit more comfortable. Sunday we see pretty much the same story. We stay dry during the daytime with temperatures making a comfortable rise towards the mid and upper 80’s.

Next week in the extended forecast looks to keep our temperatures above average for most of us. Te first few days look to be a bit unsettled but things look to start clearing up by the end of the week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

WEDNESDAY:

Strong to severe storms, be weather aware. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

More of the same, with afternoon storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier! Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Chance of isolated showers. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Afternoon showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet again. Highs in the 80’s.