Severe Threat Tonight. Very Windy Friday

HIGH WIND WARNING:

2AM TO 3PM FRIDAY: NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS

WIND ADVISORY:

2AM TO 2PM FRIDAY: GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, TAZEWELL; 2AM TO 3PM FRIDAY: RALEIGH, FAYETTE, MONROE, WYOMING, SOUTHEAST POCAHONTAS

We have a marginal risk for severe weather in place for Thursday. This would mainly be during the evening hours. While ingredients are there, the threat is much larger off to our west. Regardless, some storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds are the primary concern. The tornado threat is very low, but it’s not zero so we will have to keep and eye out for rotation in any of the storms we see. The threat dies down as we approach dawn on Friday morning. Temperatures tonight will remain in the 50s.

We will have to watch for areas of high water as we head through the overnight hours as well. We have a small chance to see some localized flooding, mainly as we get closer to Friday morning.

The problem on Friday is we are also going to be very windy, especially for the first part of the day. Winds will be sustained at 20-25 MPH and gusts 40 to 50 MPH are not out of the question. Most of our gusts will be between 30 to 40 MPH. This is still enough to cause some localized power outages throughout the morning. These winds will begin to pick up shortly after midnight into the Friday morning commute.

Friday some lasting rain showers and possibly a handful of thunderstorms remain in the area for the first half of the day. Eventually we dry out but we might hold onto a little bit of extra cloud cover. Highs stick to the low to mid 60s for most. Winds finally die down by the evening, but we are certainly going to be gusty for the first part of the day.

Saturday isn’t looking bad, and is likely to be nicer of the two days for the weekend. A few clouds remain from the rain that went by during the end of the week but it does little to impact how nice the day will be as highs rocket back to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday night thunderstorms re-enter the forecast, anything strong or severe will be off to our southwest based on our current forecast, but it will be another tough night for light sleepers. Thunderstorms and plain old rain will continue into Sunday morning as well.

Sunday we cool off from the 70s we saw the day before back to the lower 60s for most after we see the winds shift due to our passing cold front. Temperatures will drop off quickly overnight and a few patches of ice could even form in some areas!

Monday looks chilly behind Sunday’s cold front. highs retreat back to the 40s and 50s for most, bringing a slightly less than seasonable chill back into the air. We do remain dry for the day at least, and through the clouds the sun will make an appearance as well.

Tuesday, chances for some scattered showers make a return to the forecast. Temperatures will make a slight rebound by this point, most will make a return to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday, temperatures continue to climb back into the upper 60s for most, but it does come at the price of seeing some rain associated with it by the second half of the day. A line of showers and thunderstorms will work it’s way through likely past sunset along a cold front.

In the extended forecast, following Wednesdays cold front we begin to dry out and cool off significantly with many falling below average for some of the early days of April.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms. Some could be strong to severe, especially after midnight. Winds pick up. We are mild in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain showers, especially early. Windy throughout the day. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy with rain possible late. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances in the morning. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Chances for showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Thunderstorms possible late. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Overcast, chances for rain early. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out, chance of an early snow shower. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Sunnier. Highs in the 50s.