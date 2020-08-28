Severe Weather and Flooding All Possible Tonight and Tomorrow

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell county until midnight tonight. Showers are expected to continue to develop across the region and they have the potential to put down a lot of rain in a short period of time. Be sure to watch flood prone areas throughout the night.

Flooding and severe weather are both small possibilities through the rest of the evening. The entire area will be under a marginal risk for severe weather with gusty winds being the primary concern. A weak, brief spin-up tornado is not completely out of the question, but the threat remains very low. Flooding is a bigger concern, with the entire area until a small risk for excessive rain that could lead to some flooding issues. Watches are up for our eastern counties throughout the night.







Tonight will bring additional showers and storms to the region. They will continue through the overnight hours and start to pick up by the early morning hours on Saturday. We will also watch as our winds begin to increase, especially by early Saturday morning. Temperatures remain very mild as we only drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday morning will bring the heaviest and most organized showers and storms. This is also where our winds will be highest with gusts up to 30 MPH. Rain could be very heavy at times and lead to quick rises on streams and creeks throughout the day. Showers will become more scattered and then spotty as we head into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday remain in the 70s.

We have a small severe threat at we head through Saturday. The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 marginal risk. The biggest concern will be small gusty winds and very heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. The tornado and hail threats are very low by Saturday.

Rain totals look to be in the 1-3″ range with some locally higher amounts possible particularly across the mountains. This includes totals for both Friday and Saturday. Localized flooding issues are possible if heavy rain sits for to long on any one area. Gusts from the system as it moves through look to be in the range of 15-30 mph. Combining the heavy rain, with already saturated ground and gusty winds could lead to issues with downed trees which could knock out power for some across the region although widespread power outages are not expected. This potential issue will be most pressing with younger trees whose root system isn’t as well established. Continue to watch flood prone areas throughout the day.





We dry out by Sunday and are in much better shape to end the weekend. We will have a day or two to dry out before our next active pattern arrives for the middle of next week. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday and to start next week with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Past this weekend and into next week, there are strong indications that post-Laura we dive back into another period of unsettled weather. Think of Laura as opening the door for the next round of storms waiting in line to cross the country.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Rain chances go back up. Watching Laura. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain sticks around as Laura’s remnants move in. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet to start. Rain returns late Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances are going back up. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs around 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances still here. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

For the most part quite for now. Highs in the 80s.