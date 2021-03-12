Severe Weather Awareness Week: Statewide Tornado Drill Set for Tuesday Mar. 16

(WVNS) — March 15-19 is ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week’ in West Virginia, Virginia and the StormTracker 59 WeatherLab. Throughout the week, the StormTracker 59 team will be providing important information on how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

As part of ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week,’ a statewide tornado drill will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16. A test signal will be sent out to NOAA Weather Radios and across the Emergency Alert System (EAS). This is to make sure all equipment is working properly and as a test for emergency plans for agencies across the state.

While this test is occurring, the public is also encouraged to test their emergency plans for when severe weather strikes. If you don’t have a plan in place with your family about what to do in the event of severe weather, it is highly encouraged you make one and soon! An example of a simple emergency plan for a family is located below. A printable version can be found here.

Courtesy: Ready.gov