SEVERE WEATHER DESK ACTIVATED: FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Monroe, and Summers counties through 8 AM Friday. Rounds of heavy rain could cause fast rises on streams, creeks, low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Tonight we have a medium risk of flooding across the region as our front pushes through. Rain will be slow-moving along the front and could contribute to isolated issues with flooding for some. Pooling and ponding on roadways and poor drainage areas are most likely, but smaller creeks and streams will need to be watched as well.

A very small risk for severe weather also exists across our area, mainly off to the east of I-77, the main threats will be strong possibly damaging winds, and some small hail.

Friday morning we watch the rain begin to exit but not before finishing out strong through the early morning hours with some final downpours. As the day goes we will begin to dry out a bit more but some stubborn showers will remain during the day. Highs in the 70s. The flooding threat will have wrapped up by this point.

Rain totals by Friday evening will range from 1 to 2 inches. There could even be a spot up to 3 inches of rain before all is said and down. Most of this would fall Thursday through Friday morning. The highest spots will just depend on where some of the storms set themselves up.

Saturday, highs remain in the low 70s. It looks like we will be pretty dry throughout the day with sunshine! It will be cooler than average, but overall a nice day. Firework shows on Saturday night should go off without a hitch! It will be a great way to kick off the holiday weekend.

Sunday, highs make a rebound as we get back to about average in the low 80s. We look dry and sunny throughout the day! It should be a great day to get out and celebrate Independence Day!

A few pop-up afternoon showers and storms in the heat and the humidity of the day remain possible on Monday but most should still remain on the drier side of the forecast. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday will remain again, mostly dry but a few scattered showers and storms will remain a liability through the second half of the day. Highs in the 80s.

In the extended forecast unsettled weather as hot and humid conditions linger in the forecast. Rain chances are being kept low for now but could rise as the days go on. Highs will remain near or above average through most of this period.

TONIGHT:

Rain continues into the overnight. Watch for high water, swollen creeks and streams, and localized high water. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Watch flooding threat as more widespread rain moves in during the morning. We try to dry up by the evening. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out! Cool for this time of year. Iso. Mtn. Sprinkle Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking great for the 4th of July. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry and milder. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny, isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny, isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Shower and storms possible. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Chances for storms linger. Highs in the 80s.