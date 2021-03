MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — Flooding concerns are prompting ‘voluntary’ evacuations in the Marlinton area.

Pocahontas County dispatchers made the evacuation order at 2:49 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021. With access to neighborhoods and various homes becoming compromised, they are urging residents to evacuate.

A shelter is open at Marlinton Middle School. Anyone needing assistance to get there should contact the county’s 911 center at (304) 799-4567.