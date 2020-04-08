Thousands without power after severe thunderstorms

(WVNS) — Appalachian Power is reporting more than 5,000 customers are without power across southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. This comes after severe thunderstorms and hail moved through the area on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Here is a list of the outages as of 4:15 p.m.:

Appalachian Power

Monroe County – 1,001

Raleigh County – 146

Mercer County – 1,322

Fayette County – 153

Summers County – 29

Wyoming County – 89

McDowell County – 14

MONPOWER