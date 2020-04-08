Thousands without power after severe thunderstorms

(WVNS) — Appalachian Power is reporting more than 5,000 customers are without power across southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. This comes after severe thunderstorms and hail moved through the area on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Here is a list of the outages as of 4:15 p.m.:
Appalachian Power
- Monroe County – 1,001
- Raleigh County – 146
- Mercer County – 1,322
- Fayette County – 153
- Summers County – 29
- Wyoming County – 89
- McDowell County – 14
MONPOWER
- Pocahontas County – 919
- Greenbrier County – 23