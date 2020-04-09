Severe Weather Possible Early Thursday

DISCUSSION: This evening we will briefly dry out after 8 PM, but do not stay dry for very long. Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 50s. After midnight and before 3 or 4 AM we will see the cold front approach. This will bring another line of showers and thunderstorms to the region. We are expecting this line to weaken as it approaches our area, however we could still see some severe weather.

Tonight’s Forecast

Slight and Marginal Risks are in place for severe weather for later tonight and into early morning hours on Thursday. While severe chances will remain fairly isolated this afternoon, we will really have to watch out as the cold front passes early in the morning.

Straight line winds will be the biggest concern throughout the day and especially as the cold front moves through. The tornado threat throughout the day today is very low, but ahead of the cold front tonight we will have to watch the line as it initially enters the region. The further east you are, the less your tornado chance is. Right now it’s VERY LOW for everyone, but still not completely zero. Hail could be a concern as well. Most of us would see small hail if any, but we could see an isolated spot with slightly larger hail. All in all, we are expecting the line to weaken and fall apart as it moves into our area, but we need to watch it closely.

Thursday will bring some more showers after a cold front passes. Highs will be in the 50s, and fall into the 30s Thursday evening. It looks like showers and storms will continue to move in during the morning hours before we gradually quiet down by the afternoon. Frost or even a hard freeze is likely by Friday morning.

Thursday’s Forecast

Friday is looking dry for the most part, but a quick round of snow will be possible VERY early in the morning. This clears up before most of us even wake up and then we are just dry and chilly. Highs on Friday will be stuck in the mid 40s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. A hard freeze is possible by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks dry, but cool as highs will only make it into the low and mid 50s. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild as we only drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Easter Morning. Easter Sunday looks unsettled at this point. We could even see some very heavy rainfall on Easter or through the day Monday. Temperatures will be back to average both days with highs in the low 60s, but they don’t look to stay like that for long. We will have to watch the flooding threat, especially by Monday morning and afternoon.



A few lingering rain and snow showers will be possible Tuesday morning before we start to dry things up. We are quiet on Wednesday will highs in the mid 50s and then cold on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. We could even see some rain/snow mix heading through our Thursday. We will dry out briefly on Friday and keep highs below average in the 50s.

It looks like we could be in for more chilly weather as we head into the month of April. A few very light snow chances are in the forecast as well. Winter doesn’t want to quit yet, but the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings as we move throughout the active season.



TONIGHT:

Dry through midnight then storms arrive between 1 and 4 AM. Some could be strong or severe with gusty winds. Lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Showers in the morning and gradual drying throughout the day. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

A snow shower here or there before the sun comes up then drying out. Frost likely in the morning and we’re cold through the day. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet after a frosty start. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

More rain. Could be heavy at times. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet after a lingering rain/snow shower in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain/snow returns. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the low 50s.