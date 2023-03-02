Advisories/Watches in Effect for Our Region

WIND ADVISORY: 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for McDowell and Wyoming counties

7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for McDowell and Wyoming counties WIND ADVISORY: 7 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier counties

Tonight is quiet until midnight, when a warm front lifts north over the region shortly thereafter. This will give us plain rain showers that will take us through the morning commute, so expect the roads to be wet once again. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s. We could even see freezing rain in our highest elevation spots early Friday morning up at Snowshoe and perhaps Bald Knob.

Friday begins the day on a quiet note. A few showers will continue at times through the mid-morning hours before conditions dry out as we head toward lunchtime. By the early afternoon, a squall line in association with a strong cold front will be marching through Kentucky and will head into our region by the middle to late afternoon.

2 out of 5 (slight) severe risk for much of the region Friday. 1 out of 5 (low) flooding risk for the region Friday.

Though we are not expecting widespread severe weather in our region Friday afternoon into the early evening hours, some storms along this squall line will be capable of causing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out, given an extreme amount of wind shear expected in the atmosphere (changing direction of wind with height in the atmosphere).

The threat for rotating thunderstorms will thankfully be low thanks to very little instability, or ‘juice’ available in the atmosphere. If we were to see more sunshine, our area would be more at risk for storms of this kind of magnitude, but thankfully that is not the case. However, with that being said, do not underestimate the risk for damaging wind gusts – even without storms in the area, wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible, which alone will likely cause a few scattered power outages in our region.

Our threat for severe weather will end by 8 p.m. Friday, as our strong cold front will push its way east and out of the region into central Virginia. Once this happens, we’re set up for a decent weekend here across the two Virginias!

Saturday keeps a couple of sprinkles in the picture along the mountains around dawn, but we’ll see clouds begin to break through the morning into the afternoon. It will be much cooler, with highs dipping back to near normal, with temperatures peaking in the upper 40s.

Sunday brings the mostly sunny skies back into the picture, with a Canadian high-pressure system heading from the west. The high-pressure system will begin to shift east during the afternoon, allowing a southerly flow return, which in turn will allow temperatures to warm up! We’ll see highs in the middle 50s.

Monday is warmer with high pressure moving down off the Carolina coast. We will see plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures sprouting back up into the middle to upper 60s, as we begin our first full work week of March on a very warm note – we will not end that way!

Tuesday looks to bring a few showers back into the picture, with a weak area of low pressure likely nearby. There looks to be plenty of dry time at this point, with highs in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

Wednesday is trending drier at this point, but it’s cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. An area of low pressure will approach the region by the evening, which could bring showers overnight into Thursday.

Thursday does look wet at times at this point, especially early, with highs in the middle 40s with that pesky area of low pressure hanging around.

Looking ahead, we’ve got one small window of colder weather lurking for the following weekend during the span of March 9th to March 13th, where we could see below average conditions. Aside from that, we’re looking at average to above average temperatures once again both before and on the other side of that window – so the overall chances for any meaningful snow between now and the official end of winter is not looking great at this point. However, with that being said, a few flurries can’t be ruled out during this timetable, but again no major snows look to be heading toward our region – it could be bad news for our daffodils and other spring blooms though!

Don’t forget that spring fire season began yesterday! Burning is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TONIGHT

Showers likely after midnight once again. Lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

AM showers, lunchtime break, PM gusty storms – damaging winds possible. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY

AM sprinkles, PM sunshine. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warmer again! Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

A few showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Trending drier with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

A few showers possible still yet. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY

A few snow showers possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Snow flurries possible once again. Highs around freezing.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns but still chilly. Highs around 40.