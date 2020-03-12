Severe Weather Possible Late Tonight







We are under a marginal risk for severe weather as we go through our Thursday evening. Storms will begin to move in near the midnight hour and will continue as we head into the early morning hours. Temperatures tonight are going to be fairly mild as we only drop into the mid 50s.

Tonight’s Forecast

The biggest threats for severe weather look to be strong gusty winds and the potential for some high water issues. The tornado threat is off to our west, so it’s pretty low for us, but we will monitor any storms that develop. The hail threat is looking a bit lower today. Be sure to remain weather aware through the evening and out the door Friday morning.

Severe Risk

Wind Threat

Tornado Threat

While rain totals for most look to be less than an inch, we could see some spots with higher amounts than that. During any strong thunderstorms, heavy rainfall in a short period of time could lead to some flooding issues. A small risk for flooding is in place across much of the area. The bigger threat is off to our west, but we all need to watch flood prone areas throughout the evening.

Flooding Threat



Friday morning will bring more showers, but the severe threat dies down. Showers look to wrap up as we approach the lunch hour. We will keep things quiet for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be mild as highs make it back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The Day Ahead

Saturday will bring another chance for more widespread rainfall, but much of the rain looks to hold off until after dinner time. Before that, we will be quiet Saturday morning, but chilly with lows in the 30s. Afternoon highs on Saturday warm back up into the low 50s which is average for this time of year. Rain looks to move in and continue through the overnight hours.

Sunday morning will bring more rain as well. We will gradually dry out as we head into the afternoon and highs are back in the upper 40s and low 50s. Watch for poor visibility and for ponding on the roadways during heavier downpours first thing in the morning.

It looks like we are going to remain unsettled as we head into the start of next week. Monday and Wednesday look fairly quiet, but the rest of the week will be wet. The good news is, there’s no snow in the forecast as temperatures look to remain above average. As a matter of fact, much of March at this point is looking to remain above average. The groundhog may have been right. It doesn’t look like too many opportunities are on tap for winter to return before Spring formally arrives.



10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Thunderstorms move in after midnight. Severe weather is possible through the 5 AM hour. Lows in the 50ss.

FRIDAY:

Mild, chance of showers during the first half of the day. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry start, rain returns during the evening. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Some more showers heading out the door. Drier by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 50s.





