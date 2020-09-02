Severe Weather Possible on Thursday

A few lingering showers and storms will be possible as we move through the evening tonight. It will still be mild and muggy so when it rains, it could rain heavy at times. Showers won’t be as frequent, but we will need to watch flood prone areas. Temperatures barely make it below 70 degrees with most in the upper 60s and low 70s by tomorrow morning. Watch for a few areas of patchy fog.

Rain continues on Thursday as the cold front makes its final approach through the region, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will precede the front’s actual passage which won’t happen until later in the day. Highs stick near the upper 70s and low 80s, but the night time will be noticeably cooler as the chilled air behind the front piles in. Lows expected to be in the mid to low 60s.

Severe weather is possible again with gusty winds being the main concern, we do have to be aware that all modes of severe weather are also on the table for Thursday. Meaning, we have a small potential of seeing some small hail (pea size+), and our tornado risk is VERY low, but not quite zero. The further east you head, the higher the severe threat.

Flooding will also be a threat once more. Again everyone should remain aware of the smaller creeks and streams in their area regardless of being under a flood risk or not. We have a very saturated ground and the atmosphere has a lot of moisture to work with, so when it rains, it can rain very heavily.

Friday we see the last of any unsettled weather from our frontal system as it continues to push east. Shower chances are highest in the morning, but we do look to dry out quickly. We have very low rain chances on Friday compared to what we have seen the last few days. Temperatures are going to be cooler as well. Highs only make it into the mid and upper 70s.

Labor Day Weekend, looks nice so far and will certainly feel fall-like! High pressure keeps things in the low to mid 70s during the day and the upper 50s overnight. Dry and sunny conditions will complement the cooler weather nicely. It’s looking like a great holiday weekend.

The long term forecast has a nice start to the next workweek but strong signals are pointing to mid-week to be our next good shot at a soaking rain. To far out to say for sure now, but we’ll keep you in the loop as we get closer.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Some lingering storms. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storm. Some could be strong or severe. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out with just a lingering shower. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking great! Highs in the 70s to near 80.

MONDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon, but a dry start to the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight afternoon rain chances. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 70s.