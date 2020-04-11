Severe weather possible Sunday and a high wind threat Monday

DISCUSSION: Our Saturday afternoon and evening remains pleasant and quiet, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the 50s will drop into the 40s for our evening and overnight hours, so no frost is expected this evening. However, activity picks up and our concern shifts towards the latter half of our Easter Sunday and into Monday.

Saturday night will be cool, but no frost.

Sunday morning we will see temperatures in the 40s rise into the 60s. The first round of active weather will consist of rain showers that will move in generally from the south to southwest, especially towards the afternoon and evening hours. This is the prelude to the severe weather risk in the evening and overnight hours. Right now there is still considerable uncertainty in the weather models on what ultimately plays out, but it is clear that all weather hazards – wind, hail, tornadoes, and flash flooding – are currently on the table of possibilities. It is very important that you stay weather aware and once again renew and refresh your storm preparations and plans.

Easter Sunday forecast.

As of Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has most of StormTracker 59-land within a Slight risk of severe. Our mountain counties are in a Marginal risk. What the risks are and refinement on timing and strength will come as we move into early Sunday, so check back with us frequently.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook as of April 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Overnight lows Sunday night will be mild with southerly wind flow, so we are seeing all rain heading into Monday.

Heavy rainfall and strong storms continue into early Monday. Not only could we be dealing with severe storms, but we’re also watching the potential for flash flooding from Sunday night through Monday morning.

Current Predictor rainfall totals from Sunday AM through Monday PM, as of 4:30pm 4/11/20.

As of right now we have a marginal to slight risk for flooding in place for Sunday evening – Monday AM. It will be important to monitor flood prone areas as 2+ inches of rain are possible in some spots, much of it falling quickly from very heavy storms.

After the severe weather moves out Monday morning, very high and potentially damaging wind gusts in the 30mph to around 60mph is posts will be possible across our region. The saturated ground combined with these winds could bring extensive power outages and damage, so take down loose decorations and fragile items. The National Weather Service has a High Wind Watch for Monday for the majority of us. Sunshine will return with those high winds but temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day into the evening hours, from the low to mid 60s into the low 30s by Tuesday morning.



Damaging wind gusts are possible Monday and Wind Advisories or High Wind Warnings are possible.

We are dry on Tuesday, but chilly. Highs will be 5 to 10 degrees below average in the low 50s and upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s once more with both rain showers and some snow showers possible. A few morning snow showers could linger on Wednesday morning and then some light rain by the afternoon as highs are back in the upper 40s.

We are still unsettled Thursday and stay cold. We will likely see some rain and snow throughout the day Thursday as our highs struggle to make it into the 40s. Some additional rain/snow showers are possible Friday with highs in the low 40s. We dry out for the weekend and warm back up into the 50s. This is still below average for this time of year.

It looks like we could be in for more chilly weather as we continue through April. A few very light snow chances are in the forecast as well. Winter doesn’t want to quit yet, but the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

Your latest 10-day forecast.



TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and cool, but no frost. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy to start with a chance of showers through the afternoon. The evening will bring thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe with flooding concerns. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Strong/severe storms before the sun comes up. Flooding is possible before sunrise as well. Drying out very quickly by the afternoon but high winds are forecast, which could bring power outages. Highs in the 60s, lows dropping into the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Showers and a few snow showers possible overnight with lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some snow showers possible in the morning. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or flurry possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the 40s. to around 50.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain/snow. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

A shower or two possible. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible, milder with temperatures in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

More Spring showers. Highs in the 50s.