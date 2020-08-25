Severe Weather Possible this Evening

Tuesday things get a little bit warmer with highs in the 80s for most across the area ahead of passing cold front. Most of the action looks to hold off until very late in the afternoon and through the evening, when a cluster of strong storms looks to push through.

Parts of our area are under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather this afternoon, while parts to the south of I-64 are under under a Level 1 of 5 risk. The main threat from any stronger to severe storms that do form will be strong winds (35+ MPH), and some smaller hail (pea sized). Most of this will take place late in the afternoon and through the evening.

Wednesday, we keep our upward trend in temperatures going with highs climbing towards the upper 80s for nearly everyone. A few more storms are possible once more, but there will still be a lot of dry time. Again, while storms will be limited, any we do see have the potential to be strong or severe.

We maintain our level 1 of 5 risk for parts of the area on Wednesday. This is mainly north of I 64. The main threats are similar to Tuesday, with some stronger winds and small hail. Once more, we are not talking about a lot of storms, but any that do develop need to be watched closely.

Thursday decent chances for showers and storms return to the forecast as the remnant moisture from Marco make its approach. Right after that, the remnants of Laura arrive for Friday and Saturday. For now, we have heavy rain in the forecast, there is still some variability in the exact track for the remnant low pressure that will affect timing, rainfall amounts and some severe weather potential. We’ll update this as we know more.

In the tropics, Marco has dissipated into a post-tropical cyclone still bringing heavy rain to the Gulf Coast. Laura is now a hurricane, and expected to undergo continued strengthening before making landfall in the next few days potentially as a Major Hurricane (Category 3+). If you have friends, family or interests be sure to be in contact with them and make sure they are prepared and taking precautions!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TUESDAY:

Dry through the day, showers and storms arrive late and into Wednesday. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Driest day of the week, but a few storms possible here or there. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain picks back up. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances go back up. Watching Laura. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain sticks around depending on Laura. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances are staying around. Highs around 80.