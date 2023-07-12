Tonight features partly cloudy skies with temperatures not as cool as the previous couple of nights, with temperatures dipping back into the lower 60s.

Thursday will bring an area of low pressure across the Great Lakes, with a trough associated with that system through the region. With the heat and humidity, numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, beginning during the late morning and lasting off and on through the evening hours. Thunderstorms will be capable of providing damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and perhaps some small hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of our region as a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather and the Weather Prediction Center has outlined most of our region as a level 2 out of 5 risk for flooding, as storms won’t move quickly and will be capable of moving over the same grounds.

For the latter threat, the one benefit we have is that it has overall been very dry over the last couple of weeks in most locations, meaning that the amount of rain necessary to create flash flooding concerns is high. Nonetheless, we’ll be monitoring this threat for severe weather throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Friday continues the chances for a few scattered showers in the morning with our trough nearby to the east. Conditions should dry out a good bit for the afternoon with just an isolated storm risk, with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday continues the hazy, hot and humid pattern which will fester more chances for a few scattered storms as yet another trough works through. These troughs will be set up by an upper-level low that will be pinwheeling up to our north and enabling the weak systems to push through the region. Like on Friday, there’s just enough energy with this trough to provide a few scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s once again. Storms will be capable of providing very localized heavy rainfall.

Sunday features more chances for a few storms as with the heat and humidity. There will be plenty of dry time, but keep in mind that the popcorn-variety storms will be out and about in force for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Monday allows this isolated storm threat to persist with the heat and humidity, with highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday keeps the risk for a few isolated showers, but again, a lot of dry time will be in store, with high temperatures in the middle 80s. The threat for isolated storms will be held primarily to the mountains.

Wednesday looks dry with high pressure in control and some slightly drier air in place. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead, the summertime feels that many have been craving for in southern West Virginia and Virginia after a cool end of spring and start to summer continues. Warm to occasionally hot and humid conditions will foster an environment for a few scattered storms – a typical pattern we see here in Appalachia!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy, milder. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Scattered strong storms likely. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers, especially early. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Scattered storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Scattered storms possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

A few isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated storm chances continue. Highs in the lower 80s.