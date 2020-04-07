Severe Weather Possible Today, Tomorrow and Thursday

DISCUSSION:

Most of us are still under a slight risk for severe weather tonight. It does look like the biggest threat will be along the I 64 corridor and to the north. Although some storms south of the line could still be strong or severe. We will have to track this storms this afternoon and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Severe Threat Tonight

Straight line winds are still the biggest concern. Hail is very possible as well. On the bright side, the tornado threat has lowered a bit. It’s still not zero, but it is very low. Straight line winds still remains the biggest threat to the area through the afternoon and evening tonight.

Tuesday Evening Risks

We will still be warm this evening. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers and storms will be on and off throughout the night and into the early morning hours. Again we are watching for some of those storms to become severe with gusty winds.

Tonight’s Forecast

Severe weather is not just possible Tuesday, but Wednesday morning could bring some more thunderstorm chances. An organized line of thunderstorms will likely move in from the Ohio Valley. The big question will be how well it holds together as we move into our area. For now we still have a marginal risk in place for our Wednesday. The severe weather threat wraps up during the afternoon hours. We are still warm on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

The Day Ahead

Severe Weather Risk Wednesday

The biggest concern Wednesday will be gusty winds. Some hail is not out of the question either. The tornado threat right now is pretty low, but remember, straight-line winds could be just a strong and destructive. While the tornado threat is low, it’s not zero. It will be important to remain weather aware Wednesday morning.

Severe Threats Wednesday

Thursday will bring some more showers as a cold front passes. Highs will be in the 60s, but fall into the upper 30s Thursday evening. Again, some severe weather is possible. It looks like showers and storms will begin to move in during the morning hours. Some of those could be strong with gusty winds. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place along I 77 and to the east.

Severe Weather Risk Thursday

Friday and Saturday look dry, but cooler as highs will only make it into the low and mid 50s. We will see some chilly nights as well. Friday night and Saturday night we are expecting temperatures to drop into the 30s and low 40s. We could even see some widespread frost early Saturday morning.

Easter Sunday looks unsettled at this point. We could even see some very heavy rainfall on Easter or through the day Monday. Temperatures will be back to average both days with highs in the low 60s, but they don’t look to stay like that for long.



We are dry through Thursday with temperatures near average. By the end of next week things will change big time. It looks like we could be in for some very cold conditions and winter is set to make a return. At least temperature wise.

The month of March was generally above average. We are now shifting our attention from snow forecasting to severe weather. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.

10 Day Forecast





TONIGHT:

Showers and storms. Some storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 50s

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with more storms in the morning. Some could be strong or severe. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showers in the morning. Some storms could be strong east of I 77. Drying out and cooling down by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet.. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

More rain. Could be heavy at times. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain returns. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Chilly with some showers. Highs in the 40s.