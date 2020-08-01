Severe Weather Possible Today

Saturday to kick off the first full day of the weekend looks unsettled with more showers and thunderstorms. These will be during the afternoon and early evening. Some could be strong or severe, so make sure you remain weather aware throughout the day. Temperatures will be warmer and we remain humid with highs in the mid 80s.

We are under a slight to marginal risk of seeing some severe weather. All threats are on the table for Saturday. The greatest threats will be gusty winds the potential for flooding. The tornado threat is low, but it’s not zero, so we will have to keep an eye on any storm that does develop throughout the afternoon.





We have a small risk for flooding throughout the day, even outside of any severe storms. Some showers could produce locally heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding issues. I would pay close attention in spots that were already dealing with flooding at the end of the work week.

Sunday we see more showers in the area a rumble of thunder or two still is not out of the question for us either. Clouds will stick around too for most of the day as well. So we are not expecting any severe weather. It is likely we see a bit more sunshine Sunday than we will Saturday. Most of the storms look to remain along and east of the I 77 corridor.

We look to start next week off on an unsettled note. Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the first half of next week and even into the end of the week.

What is now Hurricane Isaías is still going strong in the tropics.. Those with family, friends or interests in the the Caribbean, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and the SE US Coast should watch this closely as it moves over the next few days. We will continue to keep this updated as the system progresses.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Some showers. Lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Severe weather possible. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible again. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances continue. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

More rain. . Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.