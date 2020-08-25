Severe Weather Still Possible This Evening

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 11 PM THIS EVENING.

Severe weather will be a possibility as we continue to move through mid to late evening. We are watching a line of storms starting to develop in portions of Ohio that could move through heading into the evening. A marginal to slight risk for severe weather is in place for much of the area. The further north you are, the higher the threat.

Gusty winds and hail are the two primary concerns. We will also have to keep an eye out for heavy downpours inside any storms that could lead to some localized flooding issues. The timing of this looks to be between 8 PM and midnight before we switch over to isolated storms.

After the storms move through, a lingering shower is possible, but we will begin to dry out. Temperatures this evening are going to be very mild with lows dropping into the mid 60s. Watch for a few spots of fog, especially in spots where it rained during the evening.

Wednesday, we keep our upward trend in temperatures going with highs climbing towards the upper 80s for nearly everyone. A few more storms are possible once more, but there will still be a lot of dry time. Again, while storms will be limited, any we do see have the potential to be strong or severe.

We maintain our marginal risk (1 out of 5) for some of the area on Wednesday. This is mainly north of I 64. The main threats are similar to Tuesday, with some stronger winds and small hail. Once more, we are not talking about a lot of storms, but any that do develop need to be watched closely. The severe threat drops off the further south you head.

Thursday brings back another chance for some more widespread rainfall with temperatures remaining in the mid and upper 80s. Right now, severe weather is not looking likely, but we may have to watch the flooding threat.

Right after that, the remnants of Laura arrive for Friday and Saturday. For now, we have heavy rain in the forecast, there is still some variability in the exact track for the remnant low pressure that will affect timing, rainfall amounts and some severe weather potential. We’ll update this as we know more.

In the tropics, Marco has dissipated into a post-tropical cyclone still bringing heavy rain to the Gulf Coast. Laura is now a hurricane, and expected to undergo continued strengthening before making landfall in the next few days potentially as a Major Hurricane (Category 3+). If you have friends, family or interests be sure to be in contact with them and make sure they are prepared and taking precautions!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Storms move through. Some could be strong or severe. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Driest day of the week, but a few storms possible here or there. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain picks back up. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances go back up. Watching Laura. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain sticks around depending on Laura. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.