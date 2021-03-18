Severe Weather Still Possible

Tonight we face our first threat of potentially severe weather this year as a level 2 of 5 risk to see severe weather is now in place. Thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front will be passing by with favorable conditions for them to be deemed severe.

Gusty winds and hail are the primary threats with this round of severe weather. It’s a much bigger threat to our south and east, but we still need to be ready to see some storms produce damaging winds and hail. Flooding will also be a small concern through the evening as well. The tornado threat is not zero. There is enough movement in the upper layers of the atmosphere that we could see some weak rotation in any storm that develops. The prime time for severe weather will be before sundown, but it wraps up as we go into the evening hours.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 30s and we will see lingering showers during the overnight period. As cold air moves in we could quickly see a transition to wintry mix, especially by the morning hours.

Friday will bring lingering showers in the morning before we finally start to dry out. Don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes first thing in the morning. Temperatures will be much cooler though as many stay stuck in the 40s. We are in for a chilly night as well. Temperatures will drop back below the freezing mark into the 20s and low 30s.

By Saturday (the first day of spring), high pressure has locked itself in and we’re starting to see some improvements. Especially in the skies as we should be able to bring the sun back into the forecast after a dreary week. Temperatures return into the 50s for everyone as well.

Sunday we stay clear as like the day before high pressure is here to stay. Temperatures are continuing their slow rebound into the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some, along with copious amounts of sun.

Monday we kick the work week off with a decent day back into the 60s for most with sun and a few clouds. Probably one of the better Mondays we’ve had in some time!

Tuesday we remain mostly sunny, highs will once again climb back to the 60s for most. Overall it will feel much more like mid to late spring than the first week of it! Wednesday is much the same expect for a shot at the 70s looks likely this time around.

The extended forecast has some rain in it for now. Temperatures will at least seem to hold onto their above average tendencies for the time being, so at least any rain that falls won’t be a cold one.

THURSDAY:

Thunderstorms. Some could be strong or severe. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Morning showers and mix, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, with some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still active. Highs in the 60s.