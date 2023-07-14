Tonight continues that pesky chance for a few widely scattered downpours, with enough heat and humidity to keep those storms going before midnight. Severe weather and flash flooding are both not expected, but a quick downpour can’t be ruled out. Patchy dense fog will be possible yet again in the morning, with low temperatures only dropping into the middle 60s under muggy conditions.

Saturday brings another front into the region, which will give us the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be plenty of dry time but storms that do form could be on the strong side, with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall once again the main threats, as storms will not be moving quickly.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire region under a level one marginal risk for severe weather Saturday and the Weather Prediction Center has placed our region under a level two slight risk for flooding. The threats overall are lower than what we saw on Thursday – but the threat is still there. Many towns experienced impressive rainfall Thursday, so it will not take nearly as much rain to cause high water issues to develop. If you live in a flood-prone area, keep an eye to the sky. We have the StormTracker 59 weather app available for you for free with the interactive radar on there so that you can watch the storms in your specific neighborhood!

Sunday features plenty of time once again, but the heat and humidity in combination with an upper-level low will keep the risk for a few isolated storms around. With a weak wind flow upstairs in the atmosphere, any storm that fires up will be capable of locally heavy rainfall. Severe weather is not expected, however. With that said though, smoke from Canada could begin to work its way back into the region with that upper-level low spinning up in Canada – we will watch that trend! High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Monday features mostly dry conditions, with a couple of isolated storms possible in the afternoon with the heat and humidity, with highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday trends slightly cooler, with our regime of warm air weakening slightly. However, the humidity will be around and that will allow the risk for a couple of isolated storms to persist, with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday brings another system back into the region, which will allow scattered showers and storms to once again be an issue. Once again, with the humid conditions in place, any storm that fires up will be capable of locally heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Thursday continues the unsettled trend of scattered showers and thunderstorms being a good bet at times. There will be plenty of dry time in the hazy, hot and humid regime that will be sticking around in our region, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Friday continues that threat for storms to wrap up the work week, with heat and humidity-induced storms and high temperatures in the middle 80s.

In your extended forecast, the summer heat continues as does our daily threat of heat driven pop-up storms. Temperatures look to run warmer than average for a good run into the end of July. The Dog Days of Summer really look to start ramping up so get ready for the heat and humidity to become the theme of our forecasts.

TONIGHT

Isolated downpours, mainly before midnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Few scattered storms, locally heavy rainfall. Muggy. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Isolated storms. Plenty of dry time. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY

Few scattered storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Few scattered storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated storms. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.