Severe Weather Threat Increases Tuesday

The severe weather threat will remain low through the late afternoon and into the early evening before we see things quiet down. Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies and very warm temperatures as most remain in the low 60s.

Strong winds and small hail will be the main concerns especially in the western half of the region. Isolated flooding issues are also possible as behind the warm front will be a moisture-rich air mass capable of producing some heavy downpours. The level 1 of 5 risk includes our entire area. The later we move into the night, the lower our threat is. Cloudy skies today have helped us quite a bit!

Tuesday we spend in between fronts, but it does little to lower our rain chances. With plenty of moisture in place, temperatures back in the 70s, severe weather is a possibility again. We will see rounds of storms. One in the morning and then more during the late afternoon. There will be some sunshine and warm temperatures in between storms and this will increase our severe threat from Monday.

Strong winds, small hail, and isolated flooding will be our chief concerns. Most of our are lies under a level 2 slight risk to see severe weather. The tornado threat is not zero, but it remains low. Flooding will be a bigger concern the further north and west you are, but everyone should monitor their flood-prone areas throughout the day.





Wednesday we keep riding the train of active weather with the cold front that was associated with our warm front from Monday finally set to pass us by. Highs will remain in the upper 70s ahead of the front, along with more moisture. This will prompt another round of storms but most of the severe weather potential lies off to our south and east, we urge you to remain weather aware regardless.

Thursday has the potential to remain on the drier side, for the daylight hours at least, which will be a welcome change of pace after the last few days. We’ll be noticeably cooler though with highs back towards the 60s thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. Rain will return late in the day and overnight as an upper-level system pushes through.

Friday our rain chances are slowly decreasing through the day as our upper-level disturbance weasels its way out of the area. Highs drop further today than they did the day before into the mid-50s for most as our digging UL system opens the door to more northern air.

Saturday we dip to our lowest point temperature wise with highs in the mid to low 50s. Rain chances at this point are very low but the occasional shower remains in the forecast throughout the daytime, with a decent cloud deck expected too.

Sunday, we improve quickly temperature wise back to the upper 60s and low 70s for most. More clouds are still hanging around along with the occasional shower. Breaks in the clouds are possible from time to time so some sun could make a brief appearance.

In the extended forecast, more rain is expected as May turns into an absolute soaker of a month. Highs at least begin to make a rebound back to the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week.

