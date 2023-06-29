Tonight keeps the haze around with otherwise partly cloudy skies taking place as temperatures dip back into the lower 60s. Some patchy fog is possible tonight with only a very light breeze in place. Conditions will be notably muggier than last night, too.

Friday begins to see the chances for a few showers and storms return in the afternoon with high pressure shifting south and our wind subsequently coming from the south. The heat and humid will pop a few garden-variety showers and storms in the afternoon but once again, there will be plenty of dry time, with highs in the middle 80s – summer-like!

This will begin a period of weather with a setup called the ‘ring of fire’. A dominant area of high pressure over the southern US (over the Gulf of Mexico) will keep that section of the country dry but allow thunderstorms to form around the bubble of high pressure near the jet stream, which in this case will be in our region heading into the weekend. This setup allows for complexes of showers and thunderstorms to form. Though it won’t rain all of the time Friday and even into the weekend, some storms will have the potential to be strong, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area already in a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather Friday for this threat.

Saturday looks to continue our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms with our “Ring of Fire” pattern still in place. In addition, a disturbance to our north should allow for a few more scattered showers and storms to form with the heat and humidity in the region. Any storm that forms will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, but once again, there will be plenty of dry time as well for the 4th of July holiday weekend plans on Saturday. It’s another summer-like day on the way with highs in the middle 80s. Some storms could also produce damaging wind gusts once again, with the Storm Prediction Center placing our region in a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather Friday for this threat.

Sunday continues those chances for scattered showers and storms, as our region will continue to receive a humid air flow from the south courtesy of a frontal system up to our north. As a result, scattered showers and storms will meander about southern West Virginia, especially in the afternoon. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts will once again be possible. Also, again, there will be plenty of dry time with those showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s once again.

Monday keeps the chances for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the picture. Our “Ring of Fire” pattern will begin to break but a disturbance still up to our north will provide enough energy to pop a few storms. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

The 4th of July looks pretty dry at this point with plenty of sunshine expected with high pressure once again in control. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. A couple of isolated storms can’t be ruled out over the mountains, but most of us will be dry.

Wednesday looks dry too, with high pressure once again in control and high temperatures in the middle 80s as a result of high pressure being nearly directly overhead.

Thursday will bring back the humidity as high pressure shifts off to our east. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with a few scattered showers and storms being a good bet.

Looking ahead, Mother Nature will likely provide a couple of fireworks of her own for the 4th of July holiday and a summer-like pattern following the holiday. At this point, the chances for storms look to only be isolated but the pattern will be warm, as temperatures to be more summer-like look likely for the entirety of the 4th of July weekend and through the holiday and beyond with the 80s being much more common for high temperatures than we’ve experienced recently.

