Severe Weather Threat Wraps Up. Cold and Gusty Tonight

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL NOON FRIDAY AND FOR POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 10 AM FRIDAY.



Wind Advisories

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTY UNTIL 10 AM.

DISCUSSION: We will have to watch low laying areas and poor drainage areas for flooding. We could also see some street flooding during heavier bands of rain. Rain totals look to be between 1 and 2 inches with some isolated spots up to 3 inches. While rivers are low, non-river flooding is still a possibility. With gusty winds, leaves are likely to fall off the trees and clog up drains, which could lead to more street flooding. Rain will continue through the overnight hours and into the early morning on Friday.

Our severe weather threat continues to diminish as we go through the evening tonight, but we will stay very windy. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Widespread frost and freeze is likely. Wind chills could even be in the teens through the late evening and into the early morning. Most locations have changed their trick or treat times which is a good call. You can find an updated list on our website.

We dry out by the end of the week and a much drier, but cooler pattern takes hold as we close the week out and head into the weekend. Sunshine looks to last through the start of next week. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low and mid 50s. Overnight lows will be near the freezing mark by Saturday morning and we will continue to see frosty mornings all the way until the middle of the following work week.

Wetter conditions through this month have helped our drought conditions greatly. The new drought monitor was released today and now we are just dealing with abnormally dry conditions across much of the area. The rain we see today should help to eradicate this drought completely.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!



TONIGHT:

A few more showers. Gusty and cold. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Dry, but much colder. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny but cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 50s.