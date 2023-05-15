Tonight continues a few drizzle/sprinkle chances, especially east in places such as the Greenbrier River Valley, otherwise it’s a damp and a bit of a muggy night ahead on the roads with patchy fog a good bet, as lows dip back into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be a bit of an active day for portions of our region, but it depends on where you are located. An area of low pressure in association with a shortwave trough will scoot through our southern counties during the late afternoon and evening, which will set us up for scattered showers and thunderstorms in our southern counties.

A bit of a moist, unstable and dynamic air mass will be in place as a result of a warm front in conjunction with the area of low pressure in our region. This frontal boundary will provide the necessary wind shear, or change in wind flow direction with height, necessary to facilitate strong to severe thunderstorms. Clouds and showers during the late morning and early afternoon Tuesday will help mitigate this solid severe weather setup somewhat, but don’t let your guard down, as this setup doesn’t need a lot of sunshine to produce the potential for a couple of strong storms, with damaging wind gusts and small hail the biggest threats, along with the potential for heavy rainfall.

This threat will be highest from the mid-afternoon through dinnertime. Once dusk occurs, our troublesome area of low pressure will slide southeast and dissipate in the Virginias. Again, the severe weather threat will be much lower in our region the farther north you area. The area of concern is primarily for towns along and south of Beckley, with the greatest threat in our southwestern counties, such as in McDowell, Tazewell, Bland and Mercer counties. We will monitor this threat for severe weather throughout the night tonight and tomorrow as well.

Wednesday brings a cooler day to the region, as a backdoor cold front slides through during the early morning hours before dawn. This could provide a brief sprinkle before dawn in the region but most will be dry. Wednesday is going to be a beautiful day on the way, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures dipping back into the upper 60s for high temperatures – it will be a lovely day!

Thursday continues the beautiful weather trend with high pressure to our north. By the afternoon, that high pressure system will shift to our northeast, with a southerly breeze kicking back in. This means warmer days are on the way and we’ll see the mercury climb into the middle 70s for highs.

Friday is yet another nice day of weather. We’ll begin the day with mostly sunny skies but by the afternoon, clouds will begin to be on the increase out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to push through Saturday. We will stay dry Friday but you will notice the clouds late, with highs in the middle 70s.

Saturday will still need a little fine-tuning, with the passage of another cold front expected but a couple hours’ worth of rain is a good bet at some point on Saturday with that aforementioned front crossing. We’ll see high temperatures still warm out ahead of the front in the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday looks really nice at this point behind the front, with plenty of sunshine expected and high temperatures dipping back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. If Saturday’s front trends slower between now and then, we could see our chances for rain increase for Sunday but that does not appear to be the case at this time and instead looks to be a very pleasant day.

Monday brings high pressure back toward the region, as it will be up to our north, keeping a cool northerly breeze around with highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure looks to build early next week and last at least through middle week, which will toast us back up. We haven’t been back into the 80s for a hot second but we look to be flirting with that once again as we head into the middle and end of next week, with above-average looking temperatures appearing likely. With the ridge of high pressure in place, the weather during this timeframe should be quiet.

TONIGHT

Patchy drizzle & fog. A bit muggy. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon, some could be strong. Highs around 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

More sunshine, nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

A lot of sunshine once again. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Few showers, perhaps a storm or two. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies return. Beautiful! Highs near 70.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated storm chance once again. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny & warm. Highs near 80.