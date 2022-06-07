Tonight we’ll see showers lessen to a more scattered nature. While most will stay dry, a shower or two isn’t out of the question. Lows stay muggy in the 60s with patchy dense fog possible in the lower valleys. Watch for standing water overnight as puddles become harder to spot. Rain picks up again Wednesday.

Wednesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies but don’t let that fool you as we are expecting several rounds of strong to severe weather through the afternoon and evening hours. A cold front will stall over our region allowing for storms to develop. A slight, 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather exists for Wednesday.





The main risks for Wednesday will be damaging winds, small hail, lightning, and prolonged heavy rain leading to localized high water. Tornado threat is small, but not zero as we lack an ingredient or two for their development. Winds in excess of 58mph, hail larger than pea sized, damaging lightning should be planned for. After several rounds of rain, high water concerns take over Wednesday afternoon through the evening hours, just in time for the evening commute. Remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown!





Thursday starts off with a few showers with some clearing for the afternoon. As we get sandwiched between two systems our rain chances won’t fall to zero but we’ll see more dry hours than the previous day. Highs rebound a little thanks to the extra sunshine into the upper 70s. Just don’t let that sunshine fool you into packing away the umbrella just yet.

Friday we once again see more dry hours but sunshine will give way to showers for the late afternoon and evening. Another day to watch the skies before heading out. Rain becomes the norm into the overnight for Saturday. Highs remain mild in the upper 70s

Saturday is a soggy day as a cold front pushes in. This time with showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm or two. Highs cool off as we dive below average for June with many struggling to get out of the 60s.

Sunday we finally dry out as high pressure moves in to clear us up. Highs remain on the cooler side in the low 70s but it won’t last long as summer weather is primed to move back in.

Through the extended forecast sunshine looks to return as does the warmth as we get back to average June temps. With summer just around the corner, it won’t be too long before 80s and 90s are back into the forecast.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



