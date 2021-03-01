Mudslide in Wyoming County sends 2 to hospital

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Heavy rain in Wyoming County is causing more than just closed roads and high water. A mudslide sent a tree into a car in the Kopperston area on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Wyoming County 911 Director Dean Meadows told 59News it happened at 12:02 p.m. on Route 85. There were two people who were taken to a local hospital as a result.

Route 85 is closed as a result of the slide. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area. If there is standing water in the roadway it is better to turn around rather than risk the chance your vehicle will be swept away by high water.