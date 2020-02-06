Mullens Fire Department takes no risks in severe weather

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — One fire department in Wyoming County took precautionary measures with their equipment during the rain.

The floods that hit the Mullens area in 2001 devastated the fire department. With all the rain hitting Mullens, firefighters said they are not taking any risks. Capt. William Cox said fire trucks sit at the top of a hill in Mullens now to avoid water damage.

“This time we’re not taking any chances. We’ve got a foot of water to go before it gets in the road,” Cox said.

Cox also said they will leave their trucks out there throughout the rest of the severe weather hitting the area.