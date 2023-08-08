(WVNS) — Monday, August 7, 2023, featured a rare, 4 out of 5 “moderate” risk for severe storms with damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and rain forecasted for our region. A large, complex system set its sights on the northeast and didn’t pull punches as it raced through Monday afternoon through the evening hours.

Local Storm Reports From Monday, 8/7/23

Strong winds were the main threat going into our Monday, and after the storms cleared, it was obvious that call was the right one. Hundreds of reports stretching from New Jersey to the Gulf Coast told the story of 60 to over 100 mph winds causing significant damage to trees, power lines, homes, and businesses.

Along with damaging winds, large hail accompanied the strongest of storm cells with golf ball sized hail reported out of Huntington, WV. Hail stones as large as 2.5 inches reported out of Highland County, Virginia, just over the state line from our own Pocahontas County. A warned storm that tore through Pocahontas County around 2:30 PM, Monday.

Severe Warned Storm Pocahontas County, WV 8/7/2023

While most of us in southern West Virginia and Virginia sailed through the day with sunshine and a handful of storms, we were the exception to the wide spread destruction spread across 16 states in total. Power outages at the height of the storm’s rage reaching over 1 million customers without power. Hardest hit were Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Power outages by state at 8:25 PM Monday, 8/7/23

Of the 15,000 in West Virginia without power roughly 3,700 were from our region with Summers county losing power to over 1,500 customers.

Our viewing area power outages from Monday, 8/7/23

Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service offices in Charleston, WV, Jackson, KY, Wilmington, OH, Pittsburg, PA, Baltimore, MD, and Blacksburg, VA issued Tornado Watches for the potential risk of tornado development. Luckily not many tornado warnings were issued with fewer reports of touchdowns. However, for our region, two counties found themselves under a Tornado Warning; Bland County in Virginia and Summers County in West Virginia.

Bland County, Virginia: Tornado Warned Storm from Monday, August 7th, 2023

Summers County, West Virginia: Tornado Warned Storm from Monday, August 7th, 2023

Survey Teams from the National Weather Service Office in Blacksburg, Virginia will be in Summers County, West Virginia Tuesday morning to assess damage to determine if a tornado did, in fact, touch down, or if straight lines winds were the reason for so many downed trees and snapped power poles. A report of their findings is expected in the next day or so. Radar indicated wind speeds of 67mph at the time rotation was detected suggests a EF-0 tornado could be to blame for destruction in and around the Hinton area. However, more information is needed from the ground before that determination can be made.

For our region alone, we made it though Monday relatively unscathed. Despite our StormTracker 59 forecast to the contrary, local Emergency Management Offices getting the word out of dangers for their respective counties, and the diligent work of our local National Weather Service offices, having our area prepared for the potential for destructive storms ensured we made it through Monday without a single life lost when storms did eventually hit.

Sadly, the storm as a whole claimed the lives of two people. A 15 year old boy from South Carolina died when a tree fell on him on his way to his grandparents home and a 28 year old man in Alabama died after getting struck by lightning, according to reports to the Associated Press.

However, now with calmer weather moving in for the next two days, our region, like many across the Eastern United States, clean up efforts and power restoration repairs can go unhindered by the wrath Mother Nature can sometimes bring. As for your Weather Ready Ambassador StormTracker 59 team, Chief Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater, Meteorologist Bradley Wells, and Meteorologist Matt Cassada will always be ready to provide you with the most accurate forecast to keep you and your family safe when the storms roll in.

