Tips for safely walking on ice and snow

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With the snow from Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 and more this weekend, first responders are reminding people to take it slow. The snow on the ground can make for slick walking conditions.
Lt. Chris Graham with Beckley Fire Department said it is important to take it slow.
“Just take baby steps to talk slow if you can strap on the little cleats for your shoes and that helps it a lot,” Graham said.
Graham said putting salt down can also help make sidewalks and driveways less slick after it snows and gets icy.