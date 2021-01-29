Tips for safely walking on ice and snow

Walkers walk along a snowy forest path in the Black Forest near Lake Mummelsee, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Tuesday’s low pressure system that’s bringing frigid temperatures, dark clouds and snow to Germany is called Ahmet. It will be followed by low pressure systems with names such as Cemal, Goran, Hakim and Dimitrios. The upcoming high pressure systems reaching Germany’s shores early this year will be called Bozena, Chana or Dragica. (Benedikt Spether/dpa via AP)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With the snow from Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 and more this weekend, first responders are reminding people to take it slow. The snow on the ground can make for slick walking conditions.

Lt. Chris Graham with Beckley Fire Department said it is important to take it slow.

“Just take baby steps to talk slow if you can strap on the little cleats for your shoes and that helps it a lot,” Graham said.

Graham said putting salt down can also help make sidewalks and driveways less slick after it snows and gets icy.