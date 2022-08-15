Tonight keeps the chance for a few showers, primarily before midnight, and patchy fog is a threat, as we’ll see lows dip back into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will continue to feature scattered shower chances. The area of low pressure that brought the scattered downpours around the region today will move to our south, and so though the main energy will be farther away, we’ll still have a trough around that will keep clouds and the chances for some storms around.

Wednesday’s sunshine prospects look much better than Tuesday but we still cannot rule out an isolated shower or two with that area of low pressure down to our south. It will be a little warmer with the intermittent sunshine though, with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday continues the chances for a few scattered showers with another trough lingering around. High temperatures will remain below average in the middle 70s.

Friday once again continues the chance for a few scattered showers, with highs close to 80 degrees. Keep in mind that there will be a lot of dry time in the region Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and that the showers will be wildly scattered.

Saturday features better chances for scattered thunderstorms, as a cold front works into the region and interacts with our stalled frontal boundary to the south. That should enhance chances for rain and keep our temperatures down back into the middle 70s.

Sunday will be dry behind the front with high pressure setting in and highs back to near normal around 80 degrees.

Monday has a few shower chances with another storm system nearby, but they’ll be wildly scattered with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Looking ahead, the eastern U.S. looks to remain in a trough-like pattern and the western U.S. looks to be in a ridge-like pattern for the next couple of weeks. This will likely keep seasonal to slightly cooler than normal temperatures in the eastern U.S. that also will feature periodic chances for rain, while the west remains pretty dry and warmer than normal. This pattern does look like it could flip flop a bit toward the very end of August into early September.

TONIGHT:

Few showers mainly before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers likely & cool. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Scattered showers & storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY:

Parly sunny and nice! Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Few scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Scattered storms. Highs near 80.