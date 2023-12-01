Tonight features mostly cloudy skies with showers likely, especially before midnight. We’ll begin to see a break in the activity toward dawn. It’s not as chilly with a southerly flow around with low temperatures only dipping into the mid to upper 40s – we had high temperatures not this warm earlier this week!

Saturday will begin pretty quiet, but by the afternoon, southwest winds will bring moisture back into the area for the late afternoon and into the evening as an area of low-pressure scoots by to our northwest. This will make for a dreary end to the day with patchy fog a good bet during the overnight hours. With the southwest wind, we’ll see high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Sunday keeps the chances for showers around, as yet another area of low pressure moves by to our north. This will create rain shower chances once again, especially during the first half of the day, with highs in the upper 50s. Rainfall totals between Saturday and Sunday will be around a half inch.

Monday continues our chances for showers, especially during the afternoon, as a weak upper level ripple passes by. That ripple will be strong enough to kick off a few showers Monday evening, which will switch to a few snowflakes over the mountains Monday evening into early Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday is dry to begin the day but by the afternoon, yet another system will approach for the afternoon and into the overnight. This time, there should be ample cold air behind this system for rain showers to switch off to snow showers. An accumulation of snow is a good bet overnight Tuesday into Wednesday for the high peaks of the WV mountains. Accumulations are not expected to be impactful in the lowland spots.

Wednesday keeps the clouds and occasional snow flurries around with a northwest flow allowing snow to persist over the WV mountains. As a result, it will be a cold, winter-like day, with high temperatures only in the mid 30s.

Thursday, we finally begin to clear out of this pesky unsettled pattern with sunshine returning and highs near 40 as high pressure takes control of the weather in our region.

Friday continues the dry conditions, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead, our setups are trending to become a bit more active than as of recent, as the tug-of-war of warm versus cold air masses begins to ramp up as we begin to embark on this year's wintry season.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, with showers likely, mainly before midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Showers likely, especially toward evening. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY

Showers likely, especially early. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Few showers, overnight switch to a few flurries. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, few showers late, switching to flurries overnight. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Snow showers likely, especially over the mountains. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Few showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.