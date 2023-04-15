Tonight will let us enjoy a break from the showers. After an afternoon seeing a few isolated showers and cloudy skies at times, shower chances should diminish once we loose the sun. Cloud cover should slightly diminish as well as we settle into a mix of clouds and clear skies for the overnight. Expect a mild night as temperatures settle into the 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday features better chances for rain to bring a gloomy end to the weekend. Late Sunday morning will start to see more clouds build in as a cold front pushes in from the west. We should then see shower chances increase after noon and become more commonplace by the early afternoon as the cold front passes. As it passes, a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out, which could result in breezy wind conditions and heavy showers. While the wind and flood threat is relatively low, definitely a day to stay weather aware and keep an eye on any weather changes throughout the day. Temperatures should climb into the 70s to cap an end to the weekend.

Monday morning is a soggy start to the new work week. While the cold front should pass by the time Monday morning rolls around, expect some roads to still be slick at times as you start the morning commute. A few light MTN showers remain possible for early Monday morning, but a mix of sun and clouds will follow into the evening. With the cold front passing, it will be a breezy day so make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects outside. As for temperatures, expect them to be cooler, as afternoon highs only get into the 50s after starting the morning near the 40 degree mark.

Tuesday looks to bring back the dry weather as another high-pressure system forms up across West Virginia and Virginia. It will be a chilly start in the morning as we wake up in the 30s. But with plenty of afternoon sun, our temperatures should rise into the 60s.

Wednesday is another sunny day in the forecast. High pressure remains in control, which will allow for plenty of time to go out and enjoy the weather. Our temperatures will start out cold in the 30s, but eventually climb into the 70s.

Thursday is yet another sunny day on track. If you have outdoor plans scheduled for Thursday, it is looking like a good day to get them done! Another mild start in the morning with many waking up in the 50s. By the afternoon, we’ll see temperatures climb back into the 70s.

Friday brings an end to the sunshine as another cold front will arrive into the area. It will take its time arriving on Friday as we few showers forming up in the late morning and afternoon. At this point, the eventual front will arrive late in the evening and will bring a few heavy showers at times. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day will help our temperatures climb back into the 70s after seeing the 50s in the morning.

Saturday starts off soggy as the cold front passes in the morning. If you need to travel early in the morning to start off the weekend, keep in mind of slick travel at times. By the time we get into the afternoon, we should see evenutal clearing and some peaks of sunshine to go along with our Saturday evening. Colder air will drop our temperatures a bit as we see afternoon highs get into the 60s.

In your extended forecast, we seem to be following a repeating pattern. We will have a cold front pass through next Friday/Saturday and then another break from any showers chances. While we look to remain fairly dry through the end of April, temperatures are looking to take a tumble. After going through the 70s the past week and next week, temperatures look to slowly slide into the 50s to round off the end of April. However, given how warm its been, it will be nice to get a break and see some cooler temperatures return.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Shower chances diminish. Lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers and breezy conditions. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

AM MTN showers, dry afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near the 60 mark.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs near the 70 mark.

THURSDAY

Another sunny day. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Dry morning, showers arrive late. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Morning showers, dry afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY

Sunny end to the weekend. Highs near the 60 mark.

MONDAY

Sunny start to work week. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 50s.