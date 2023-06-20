Tuesday starts off mostly cloudy with some morning showers, especially along our eastern mountain counties. As you head out the door, slick travel will be possible so stay safe while on the roads. Morning lows on Tuesday will start off in the 60s. Our Tuesday forecast is set up to continue the wet and soggy conditions from Monday afternoon. Our low-pressure system from yesterday will slowly begin to traverse southward, moving near the gulf coast. However, given that this system will be slow moving, we are still expected to see scattered showers and storms for the bulk of our Tuesday. We should see a few breaks throughout the day, but keeping the raingear around will certainly help. It will also be a breezy day with east winds of 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts of 25+ across portions of your Tuesday. The showers and cloudy skies will continue to drop our temperatures as we see them in the low 70s.

Wednesday morning starts off with a couple of clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Wednesday is also gearing up to give us a few breaks possible from the shower/storm chances. This is because our low-pressure system will now park itself along the gulf coast. While it won’t decrease the chances completely, it will bring in a few breaks here or there to go along with the continued scattered showers. After waking up to mostly cloudy skies, those same skies will continue on for our Wednesday as we only see our afternoon highs rise only into the upper 60s.

Thursday follows a similar forecast to our Wednesday. We’ll wake up another cloudy morning and temperatures in the 50s. Rain and storm chances will continue to be determined by our nearby low-pressure system. At this time, the system is forecasted to stay near the southeast for a good chunk of our Thursday and continue to drive in chances for showers in the morning and afternoon. While we once again will see a few breaks possible for our Thursday, keeping the umbrellas around will certainly help for your Thursday forecast. Afternoon highs on Thursday will stick in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will see a gradual increase in shower/storm coverage as we head into the afternoon and evening. Our low-pressure system will be on the move again, this time cutting north and sliding past both Virginia and West Virginia. This system will be slow moving and will take its time to leave the area heading into our Friday and Saturday. The chance for showers will linger in the morning for Friday before seeing better chances in the afternoon with daytime heating incorporated. This will produce some scattered showers late on Friday along with the few rumbles of thunder and lightning possible. Once again, slick travel on Friday, especially during the evening hours, is possible so take care as you head home for our Friday. After waking up near the 60-degree mark once again under mostly cloudy skies, our afternoon highs on Friday will reach into the middle 70s.

Saturday sees our low-pressure system continue to make its way northward. It will eventually cross into the Ohio Valley during Saturday morning and continue to move northeast throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. As for what this means for your forecast, this means we can expect the best rain and storm chances during the morning to early afternoon hours, with scattered showers expected. However, as the system continues to move northward and with the loss of daytime heating, we should see a gradual decrease in storm chances through the evening and overnight, officially ending our Saturday with a relatively dry forecast overnight. With some breaks possible late afternoon, we’ll see our afternoon highs rise into the middle 70s after starting the morning off in the 60s.

Sunday sticks with the chance for an isolated shower or two. We’ll officially wake up to temperatures in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies again. The best chance for any more lingering showers will be focused along the eastern mountain counties as they’ll see the best chance for showers. However, the further west you are, the better chances you’ll have to see a few breaks with only one or two isolated showers. With more breaks possible, we’ll see our afternoon highs climb into the upper 70s.

Monday begins the new work week under mostly cloudy skies again and morning lows in the low 60s. A good chunk of our Monday will see fairly dry conditions throughout the morning, which will hopefully allow for more relief around areas that saw some showers. As we head into the afternoon and evening, are chances for rain will pick up with the arrival of a new weather system. A cold front is now expected to cross through, which will bring in the chance for increase shower and thunderstorm activity as it passes. At this time, it appears to be affecting primarily the evening commute so remember slick travel will be possible once again on Monday evening. A few peaks of sunshine throughout the day will help our afternoon highs reach into the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, hope you are ready for a return of the 80s! With a break from the showers expected next Monday, our afternoon highs have the chance to cross into the 80s. This trend looks to continue into our Tuesday, but this time under more clouds cover. We will have another weather system cross through next Monday into our Tuesday. This will bring back the rain showers and more summertime thunderstorms possible. A definite reminder that summertime is officially here, where the chance for rain showers will remain possible. We will keep you all updated regarding this system and how it’s expected to impact the area.

