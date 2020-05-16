Showers and some thunder this weekend, rainy week ahead

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the rest of our Saturday evening. There is quite a bit of moisture in the air right now so some of these showers and storms could have torrential rain with them, potentially leading to isolated water issues, especially in poor-drainage locations. Lows tonight will be mild, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some rain and rumbles overnight tonight but it’ll feel great outside.

Sunday will greet us with partly cloudy skies to start and more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours, persisting overnight as well. Another nice and warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows Sunday night will be in the 50s. Severe weather is not expected.

Sunday will feel nice but showers and storms will be around the afternoon through the evening. Rain is expected to persist overnight with a renewed flash flooding threat possible Monday.

Monday looks to bring a soaking rain with it as another system moves just to our north and drags a cold front through our area. There is some risk for excessive rainfall so flash flooding is a possibility. Another day to stay weather aware, especially if you live near an area prone to localized water issues. We cannot stress enough: do NOT attempt to drive through flood waters, this includes low bridges with high water underneath them. Culverts and pipes can become unstable and a road washing out may not be visible while flooding is occurring. Driving into these conditions can be a fatal mistake. Turn around, don’t drown!

Latest Predictor rain total outlook from now until 2am Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a cooler day behind the cold front swinging through Monday, though still mild with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will be around all day Tuesday with some thunder possible in the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday we stay in the 60s with rain showers possible throughout.

This coming weekend the 70s make a return with partly cloudy skies and a chance to dry out some before rain chances return the following week. Memorial Day isn’t looking bad overall, but there could be some showers around. We’ll keep you updated.

Our latest 10-day forecast.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Still unsettled. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers and storms in the afternoon/evening with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain, could be heavy at times. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers, cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers continue. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drier conditions persist. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Shower chances return. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.