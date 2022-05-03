Tuesday night will bring more showers and storms to the region. Temperatures remain mild as clouds increase and only drop into the upper 50s and low 60s into early Wednesday morning. We will watch all storms as they move in to see if they will get to severe limits, but that’s not looking very likely.

Severe weather is not out of the question though because the risk lies all around us. Storms will build in late and after dark, which will help keep the threat low. We have a general risk for thunderstorms with the marginal risk just off to our north indicating weakening storms. We will still watch for gusty winds inside any storms that build in.

Wednesday, we’ll watch for rain in the morning as our cold front finishes pushing out of the region before clearing briefly into the afternoon hours for most. High temperatures won’t benefit much from any sun that we see thanks to winds out of the north, but we should make it to the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday, after clouds build back in overnight we’ll spend most of the day just cloudy and dry. Through the evening hours we’ll see a few showers pop up and slowly become more widespread overnight as a warm front passes through the area. Highs in the 70s.

Friday brings showers and storms for much of the day. A few breaks here and there aren’t out of the question but rain will be the theme of the day. Have your umbrella handy and continue to monitor local creeks and streams especially if you’ve had showers move over your area repeatedly this week. Highs cool slightly into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday is still a soggy day with chances of rain through a majority of the day. A few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon shouldn’t come as a surprise either! Highs in the 60s.

Sunday, we begin to dry out and clear out. The risk for a few isolated showers will linger as our low pressure from the end of last week stalls out along the east coast, but those chances remain very low. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday, we continue to climb temperature wise thanks to clear skies across the two Virginias. With high pressure firmly in place, we’ll see plenty of sun on the way. Highs in the 70s.

Through the extended forecast outside of the nuisance showers we begin to dry out across the region with sunnier skies returning. A warm is expected to with highs climbing through the 70s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

On the drier side. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 70s.