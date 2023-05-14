Tonight, we once again will settle in for a fairly dry night. Any leftover chances for afternoon isolated storms will diminish with the loss of daytime heating through the overnight. While the chance for a stray overnight shower is possible, most to all should remain dry. This will be followed by mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the middle 50s.

Monday continues on with the chances of a few more isolated showers and storms. While we should see plenty of breaks for the start of our new work week, packing an umbrella just in case will certainly help. As we head into the afternoon, the chance of a few rumbles of thunder and lightning will be possible in a few storms. The chance for these storms will linger on through the late afternoon with daytime heating incorporated. As soon as Monday evening rolls around, we once again should see a few more breaks once the storm potential loses the heating of the day. Enjoy the breaks while they last because better rain chances are on the way for our Tuesday. The breaks and dry time we see on Monday will help our temperatures get into the middle 70s for afternoon highs.

Tuesday sees better chances for rain and storms. This time with a passing low pressure system down to our south. At this time, the best timing for showers and storms will stretch during the early morning into the late evening hours on Tuesday. For both your morning and evening commute, you can expect to see slick travel as you go about your Tuesday. As it stands right now, we are expected to get some decent rainfall from this system, with some areas picking up a little over an inch of rainfall, especially with storms that generate some heavier showers. While some areas have dealt with dry conditions more recently, a few localized high-water issues on Tuesday cannot be ruled out and is something we’re keeping an eye on. Once we head into the afternoon, thanks to daytime heating, we could see the development of a few thunderstorms. These showers and storms, however, should gradually diminish by the overnight once high pressure is introduced. With Tuesday looking to be a mostly cloudy and soggy day, our afternoon highs will only reach the low 70s.

Wednesday is gearing up to be a great day. High pressure will build in from the north and provide us with some dry weather for the next several days. If you missed your chance to get any outdoor chores done the past few days, early Wednesday morning or late Wednesday evening are great times to get them done! Highs will remain average this time of the year as most reach the low 70s.

Thursday appears to be the last dry day before rain showers return on Friday. This will be the last chance to enjoy the beautiful, spring-like weather this work week so go out there and enjoy it! With high pressure providing more chances for sun, our afternoon highs should reach into the middle 70s.

Friday morning starts off calm as we see a dry morning commute. As we head throughout the day, the high pressure system that has kept us dry will gradually move off to the east. A cold front is expected to cross later in the day, first bringing in showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. A few of these showers could be on the heavy side so expect some slick evening commute travel. These showers will only continue to build through the overnight as the main line passes with better rain chances possible as we head into Saturday morning. Before we see more clouds build in the afternoon, plenty of dry time and sunshine for your Friday morning. This mix of sun and clouds will help our afternoon highs reach into the upper 70s.

Saturday is not the best start with the cold front continuing to pass. This will include some heavy showers at times and slick travel conditions in the morning. If you need to do any traveling, I would definitely wait until the afternoon! This is because our afternoon and evening should see gradual clearing once the front passes. Your Saturday evening would also be the best bet if you need to get outdoor chores done or if you need to shop for groceries. Despite the drier afternoon, mostly cloudy skies will persist and keep our afternoon highs in the low 70s.



Sunday looks to be the day to save all your weekend plans for! After the passing of yesterday’s cold front, a strong high pressure system will build in from the west. This will not only allow us to dry out on Sunday, but it will allow for the return of mostly sunny skies to end the weekend. Plenty of time to go outside or get outdoor chores done if you missed them yesterday. Expect afternoon highs to climb slightly and get into the middle 70s.

In your extended forecast, hope you have enjoyed the 70’s because they appear to be sticking around! After enjoying them the previous week, and as we start to get closer to the end of May, the temperatures look to be sticking seasonably average this time of the year. As for rain chances, I wouldn’t bet on it anytime soon. The high pressure arriving on Sunday appears to keep us dry all the way through next Wednesday. The beginning of your next week looks to be your chance to enjoy the last bits of May we have left.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia which lasts until May 31st. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

