Showers and Storms Continue Tonight

Tonight will bring more showers and even some rumbles of thunder! Temperatures tonight will stay pretty mild as many fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain could get heavy at times once more, especially during any thunderstorms we see.

Tonight’s Forecast

There is still a marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding. With most picking up about an inch of rain, we could see some streams and creeks run high. Monitor your flood prone areas through early tomorrow morning. Any flooding we do see should remain fairly isolated in nature.

Excessive Rainfall Threat

Severe weather is not looking likely for most of us. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for far western Tazewell county. Of course, storms don’t follow boundaries, so we could see some strong storms with gusty winds in some of our southern counties, but for most of us we will only see run of the mill thunderstorms or plain old rain.

Severe Weather Threat

Friday keeps the chance for a few stray showers in the forecast mainly during the first part of the day, highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will stick around through much of the day and we could even be holding on to some drizzle through the afternoon. We are much quieter during the evening hours.

The Day Ahead

Saturday will bring more showers to the area. For right now it looks like the rain moves in late Saturday afternoon and will continue through early Sunday morning. Temperatures on Saturday will be close to average as we are in the mid 60s. A cold front moves through Saturday evening and will bring cooler temperatures in the 50s and lingering rain for Sunday. Lows also trend cooler overnight falling back into the mid 30’s.

Monday and Tuesday are going to be fairly quiet. We will see some sunshine and temperatures will be near average in the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday and in the mid 60s on Tuesday. Enjoy the dry weather because rain looks to return Wednesday and linger into Thursday. This will also briefly cool us down.

We will end next week on a very dry note. We look quiet Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday will be cool with highs in the mid 50s, but the weekend is trending warmer and warmer. We could be in for temperatures back above average by Saturday!

While much of April has been below average. We are looking to end April on a fairly mild note. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Showers and storms. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers mainly early. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mild with scattered showers possible, mainly late. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers possible during the first part of the day, cooling down. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the low to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier after a morning shower. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and cool. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry. Highs in the 70s.

