Showers and Storms Expected Monday Afternoon

Monday, we’ll see the return of showers and storms by the afternoon hours across the region. Not everyone will see rain by the time the day is done, but the rain gear is recommended just in case. Other than the rain highs return to the mid and upper 80s with humid conditions lingering.

Tuesday, more rain is possible through the afternoon hours as a frontal system out to the west of us begins to decay on the edge of our Bermuda High. Again, not everyone will see rain but you don’t want to be caught unprepared if one of these showers and storms passes overhead. Highs remain in the 80s.

Tuesday has a small risk of flooding as the atmosphere will be primed with moisture during the daytime contributing to heavy rain from any storm that does end up forming. Isolated flooding is possible but this will not be a widespread event.

Wednesday we see a small dip in our temperatures as overcast skies and rain move in for most of the day. Most will be into the lower to mid-80s by the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times through the day as well.

Thursday, it looks like we can squeak out an almost completely dry day to round out the week. The risk of an isolated shower will still linger in the forecast but we should end the day much drier than any other day this week. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s.

Friday showers and storms return as our next low-pressure system begins to move through the Great Lakes picking up steam as it heads south. Rain will be mostly an afternoon issue, but a few showers earlier in the day can’t be ruled out. Highs remain in the mid-80s.

Saturday our low pressure comes crashing down from the north right into our stubborn high pressure that’s been off to our south and east all week long. Showers and storms will be widespread and everyone has a solid chance at seeing rain at some point during the day as the cold front pushes through. Highs remain near the 80s.

Sunday, our front is still hanging out causing widespread rain and storms during the daytime. Highs are a bit cooler back into the 70s as rain and clouds will be limiting daytime heating.

In the extended forecast, rain chances will still linger. If we can remove our Bermuda high we will be able to see things dry out and stay on the milder side. But if our high remains in place or eve gets replaced by a new one, we’ll be cooler and rainier for a while.

MONDAY:

Mild start, PM isolated shower possible. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Better chance of widespread showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

PM Showers again. Hot with temps in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Iso PM Shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy, rain moves in late PM. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Widespread rain and showers. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Hot, Humid, Unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. PM Showers, hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Muggy with PM storms. High in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.