Showers and Storms Possible Most of Monday

Monday, a decent amount of us will likely see rain at some point during the day as a cold front gets tied up in our region. Some will come in the form of showers and for others, it will be in a thunderstorm but rain is rain at this point and we’ll take what we can get! Highs in the mid-80s are expected.

A small risk of flooding does exist for our area as some of the rain will be fairly heavy at times. This will not be a widespread event but flood-prone and poor drainage areas should be mindful throughout the day. Remember if you come across a flooded roadway, “Turn around and don’t drown”!

Tuesday dries out for us and leaves some of the humidity behind as our front exits. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Highs still remain towards the 80s for most of us, but some higher elevations may end up just a bit cooler.

Wednesday a stray shower or two is possible through the afternoon but overall most should be dry and sunny. Highs will rise to the upper 80s for most throughout the day, some areas could make it to the low 90s too. Humidity begins to rise today too, becoming more noticeable than before.

Thursday chances for rain rise through the afternoon but most of the rain should hold off until the late evening and through the overnight hours as cold front drops from the north. Ahead of the front through the day it will be very humid, and hot! Highs are forecasted for the upper 80s and low 90s across the entire area.

The combination of highs in the 90s and high humidity Thursday means it will likely feel hotter than it actually is. Caution should be taken during outdoor activities heading into the end of the week!

Friday is cooler as the front passes, rain is possible in the morning with a few stray showers left over into the afternoon. Humidity has also greatly decreased at this point as winds shift out of the northwest. Highs in the 80s are expected.

Saturday fully dries out with some sunshine on the way now that high pressure is in control. Highs hover towards the upper 70s for most.

Sunday we heat back up into the mid-80s and humidity begins to rise a bit more through the day. A few showers are expected, mainly through the afternoon as another front pushes its way by.

In the extended forecast above average temperatures are expected but nothing we haven’t already seen. Drier weather settles in too as high pressure looks to be in control through a majority of this period as well.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

MONDAY:

Better chances for rain. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A shower or two, hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain possible late. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY:

Rain early, lingering showers. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers late. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain early. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Hot again with PM showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.