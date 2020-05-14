Showers and Storms Possible this Afternoon

Today, temperatures really start looking better, highs will reach the low 70s. With the 70’s returning and humid air moving in we have to watch this afternoon for some pop up showers and garden variety thunderstorms. These will be quite scattered in nature so it’s best to stay aware, and maybe keep an umbrella handy!

Tonight, we keep things clear once the sun goes down the chance any of those pop up showers and storms will go down with it. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s as Southwesterly winds continue pumping warmer air in.

Friday keep things warm with temperatures rising into the mid-70s, and much like Thursday we run the risk of pop up thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Again nothing severe is expected, but again thunder is possible! Overnight on Friday showers and storms die down across the area, and we stay mostly clear, lows will be in the upper 50’s.

Saturday we keep the trend going for more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon head as we head towards the mid and upper 70’s. Sunday we see our best chance of getting near 80°,with more showers and storms in the forecast.

To start next week Monday looks to bring a soaking rain with it as another system moves just to our north and drags a cold front through. Highs remain in the 70’s. Tuesday sees unsettled weather stay in the picture with showers possible and a bit cooler with highs in the 60’s. Wednesday and Thursday we stay in the 60’s with shower chances holding on strong.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



