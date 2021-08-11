Showers and Storms Return Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday, showers and storms will be more confined to the afternoon and evening hours but a stray shower or two through the morning can’t be fully ruled out. With a relatively clear start to the day we should see plenty of sun through the first half of the day which will heat us up back into the mid-80s for most!

Severe weather isn’t very likely, but we do have a level one of five risk just to our north. We can’t completely rule out some gusty winds underneath a few of this afternoons storms or the risk of heavy rainfall leading to pooling and ponding in some places.

Thursday is arguably the day of the week with the lowest chance for rain. A few hit or miss showers will still be possible through the afternoon and evening hours but most will likely not see rain during the day. Less rain, means fewer clouds, so it will be another hot one with most getting into the upper 80s and low 90s for some!

Friday, a cold front begins a slow approach and begins to help to spark up showers and storms. Timing on the front is still a bit tricky between either Friday or Saturday, this will be key in saying which day is going to see just a few showers versus more widespread rain along the front.

A low level one of five risk for severe weather does exist between these two days due to the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the front. The main threat will be strong winds underneath and ahead of the storms that do form as well as localized heavy rain.

Saturday, as the front passes we’ll see more scattered showers and storms. With the front being so nearby we might see more widespread coverage of storms, but for now we’re keeping rain chances on the lower side. Highs remain in the 80s.

Sunday, low but still the shower chances remain as our exiting cold front stall out to our south. This will hold a lot of the worst of the heat and humidity at bay, but it will still have enough influence over the region to trigger a few showers and storms. Highs will sit to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, a very similar set-up to the day before presents itself. More showers are possible as moisture surges up from the south and gets caught along our stalled out front. Clouds will also be fairly present throughout the day. Highs make a quick jog back to the upper 70s and low 80s for most.

Tuesday, showers storms not as widespread as the day before remain possible. These will continue to feed into our growing rainfall totals across the region helping to replenish our river basins. Showers remains hit or miss still, but by now everyone should have seen some rain!

In the extended forecast we’re still tracking showers and seasonable heat. So hopefully we see that rain we need by the time August is all said and done!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

WEDNESDAY:

Hot and humid, more storms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Slightly cooler, showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances grow. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Iso. shower, sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s

MONDAY:

Chances for showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out slowly. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few more scattered storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler with some showers. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Small chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.