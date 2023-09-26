Tonight will provide partly cloudy skies, with low temperatures dipping back into the middle 50s. With a stout breeze out of the southeast, fog won’t be much of an issue for us to deal with tonight or into the morning on Wednesday.

Wednesday provides a warm front nosing toward the region, which will be the focus point for showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon. The best chance for storms will be to our west across parts of southern Ohio and north-central Kentucky, but a few storms will try to work their way into our area for the evening but should weaken with dry air in place. There will be plenty of dry time Wednesday with peaks of sunshine expected and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Thursday continues the risk for a few scattered showers, especially early with a boundary crossing through. Clouds will be a little more cumbersome to break, but we’ll have a few peaks of sun in between a few showers with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Friday lingers with a shower chance through the early afternoon but high pressure will take control of our weather late in the afternoon. That’s good news for high school football fans! High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Saturday looks wonderful with plenty of sunshine and high pressure in control. High temperatures will warm as a result under partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday continues with the trend of sunshine with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s with high pressure in control.

Monday looks great to kickstart the first work week of October with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday continues the warm weather with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, once we get past this work week, it’s another nice stretch of dry weather ahead with upper-level ridging building. This translates to plenty of sunshine over the next two weeks beyond this Thursday, which should allow temperatures to rebound to above average temperatures ahead for southern West Virginia. We even look to make a run toward 80 degrees by the middle to end of next week!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Breezy, with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible. Lows in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with occasional scattered showers and a rumble or two of thunder. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers possible, especially early. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

AM showers, PM sunshine. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Nice! Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny – gorgeous! Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies continue. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warm! Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warm! Highs near 80.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.