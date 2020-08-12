Showers and Storms Stick Around this Week

Wednesday, we see the stormier weather become more widespread. Everyone has a decent chance to see some rain each day from here on out. No severe weather is expected at this time either! Highs remain in the 80s, though how high into the 80s is very dependent on when in the afternoon the rain kicks up.

Between Wednesday and Thursday there is a small risk for flooding across parts of our area, with a medium risk just clipping our eastern counties. Any issues with flooding should be limited to water collecting in low-lying and poor drainage areas as a result of run-off. Part of the reason we have this small flood risk is due to all the heavy rain seen last week.

Tonight showers will linger across the area before drying up by sunrise on Tuesday. Clouds will stick around as our front becomes stationary over the area. This will help to moderate temperatures back to the mid and upper 60s for lows.

Thursday we see more rain pushing into the area as a cold front slowly pushes through. This looks to bring some decent rain to the region, rain is expected to fall most of the day. highs regardless remain into the low to mid 80s for most.

Friday we are still watching for more rain in the forecast. It will follow the same patterns as the days before, with a (mostly) dry start in the mornings and then showers and storms kick up by the afternoon hours. Highs look to struggle a bit more on Friday with many ending up in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Saturday looks rainy too, once again following the same pattern as before. Highs will be a bit on the cooler side as our front that has brought us all this unsettled weather drifts south, pulling cooler air in from the north. The higher elevations should expect to end up in the upper 70s while those along the low lands and the coal fields should break 80°.

Sunday, showers and storms continue to round out the weekend across the two Virginias. Highs will once again be cooler with a few more of us seeing highs only in the 70s and less of us seeing the 80° mark.

Wet and unsettled conditions look to kick off next week as well. Temperatures near or just below average will stick around into the beginning of the work week too. There is a chance we could dry out by mid-week but there is a lot of time in between then and now. Stay tuned.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

WEDNESDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s and upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances still around. Highs in the low to mid 80s and upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances dwindle. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Smaller but not zero chances for rain. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Some chances to dry out a bit. Highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.