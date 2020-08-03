Showers and Storms this Afternoon

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Mercer and Tazewell Counties until 8 pm tomorrow. Remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

We start the week dry this morning with most of the heavy rain off to our east. By the afternoon, we see that story begin to change as a cold front begins to work it’s way into the area, bringing with it the chance for some widespread showers and storms. It looks like the heaviest rains will be focused along the Appalachians but, everyone should plan on seeing some rain when heading out the door this morning. Highs today despite the rain should make it towards the upper 70s with a few low 80s mixed in.

We have a medium risk for flooding across parts of Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Monroe, McDowell and Tazewell Counties. A small risk for flooding exists across Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming and the western portions of McDowell counties. Remember “Turn around, don’t drown”.

Tonight we’ll hold onto some cloud cover, that will help to moderate temperatures a little bit. Winds remain light out of the west as our cold front makes a slow exit across the mountains. A few light showers could still stick around for the overnight hours.

Tomorrow we watch as Tropical Storm Isaías races up the east coast, with its current track it does look to pull a lot of the available moisture in the area to the east of the Appalachians. Despite this we still have chances to see some stormy activity. Those along the Appalachians will have to be on alert as heavy rains are possible due to Isaías throughout the day. Those west of the Appalachians will have to watch for some showers and storms throughout the day, some might be heavy.

The Appalachians remain under a small risk for flooding Tuesday as Isaías pushes inland and up the east coast.

Wednesday, we continue to see some chances for showers as our cold front is still making it’s exit after being stalled by Isaías’ approach up the coast. Afternoon storms are expected across most the area, no severe weather is expected at this time. Chances for heavy rain still exist for the far eastern portions of our viewing area! Highs look to hit the mid to upper 70s for most.

Thursday we watch another cold front begin to make it’s approach into the area. This will bring another unsettled day of showers and storms to southern West Virginia. Highs get a little better ahead of the cold front with some of us likely seeing a return to the low 80s for highs, some of us get stuck towards just the upper 70s.

Friday we start to dry out, a few showers and storms across the mountains remain in the forecast but areas to the west look to keep on the drier side of things. More of us swing into the 80s as high pressure begins to push in from the west, this will kick off a multi-day warming trend that will last into next week.

Past the end of the week things look to stay dry as high pressure takes control back after a stormy period. Highs look to jump back to above average through the weekend and into next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

MONDAY:

Rain likely. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lower rain chances. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances continue. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

More rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Afternoon rain chances. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still some rain. Highs in the 80s.