Showers and Storms to Start Off The Weekend

Friday should be one of the more active days of the week. It starts out as any other day this week has with showers and storms in the afternoon and highs in the 80’s for most. Then showers and storms begin to develop during the late afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Severe weather does not look likely with today’s weather but it could get a little loud this afternoon with the thunder!

Overnight showers and storms are expected to continue across the two Virginias as the cold front takes it’s time making it’s way out. With all the overnight rain and the clouds around temperatures don’t drop off to much once again only falling into the mid 60’s.

By daybreak on Saturday after the cold front, if it’s not raining in the morning where you are it’s likely that some pockets of dense fog will begin to develop across the region. Past some morning fog we’ll have a few lingering showers and storms throughout the day time and the afternoon. We could bring back some sunshine by the late afternoon. Temperature wise we fall back to right around average with highs in the low 80’s for most and we shed some of the humidity we’ve had all week.

Sunday we take our first step towards what will be a hot week ahead for all. This is a small step with temperatures only making it to the mid 80’s for most, but a step nonetheless. Sunday looks to be a lot drier than Saturday so any weekend plans you had on hold due to the rain can likely get done now. We do run the chance of a few stray showers despite being mostly dry so keep an eye to the sky just in case.

Looking into next week, things look relatively dry to start out with temperatures remaining near or just above average. Past mid-week there are indications of some impressive heat making a return for everyone, along with the return of some showers and storm chances. As we get closer this weekend we’ll iron out the details further. It does look like we could see a couple of days in the 90s across much of the area!

As of now severe weather does not look likely at any point during the next 10 days but, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



FRIDAY:

Better chance for showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

More of the same with lingering showers then some drying. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A little bit drier. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances remain, but they are small. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs staying in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Shower and storm chances return. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry, with a stray shower. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs near 90.