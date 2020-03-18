Showers and Thunderstorms Arrive Tonight







DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to stay mild with overnight lows only dropping into the 50s. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move in after dinner and will continue through much of the evening. The heaviest rain will be along I 64 and to the north, but everyone could see some heavy downpours and hear some thunder. Severe weather is not looking very likely tonight.

Tonight’s Forecast

Rain totals look to generally be between a half inch and an inch north of I 64. Spots south of I 64 will see anywhere between a quarter of an inch and a half of an inch. Heavy downpours could cause some streams and creeks to quickly rise, but widespread flooding is not a big concern.

Rain Totals

Thursday will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area. They will be on and off throughout the day, but there will still be some gaps in the rain. It will be a very warm day as highs will make it back into the low 70s. More showers begin to move in as we approach our Friday, but overnight lows will stay mild in the 60s. Severe weather is not looking likely on Thursday.

The Day Ahead

We welcome in the spring season at 11:50 PM on Thursday. It looks like we are going to start spring on a seasonable note.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with showers moving in and temperatures in the 70s. A cold front moves in and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region shortly after the morning commute. We could see some heavy rain at times and we will have to watch our flood prone areas. Flooding is not a huge concern, but keep an eye out during heavier downpours.

Saturday will bring drier conditions. Some showers will be possible for the first half of the day, but we do dry up by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the mid and upper 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 20s, but we look dry as we go into Sunday. Sunday will be drier, but cool as highs will be stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s.

More rain is in the forecast for the following week. Temperatures look to remain near or above average at this point.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. As April arrives, we will have to switch our attention from snow, to the potential for severe weather as severe weather season begins.

10 Day Forecast







TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Welcome Spring! Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

More showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Morning shower, but much drier. Highs in the 50s and upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 50s.





